cdn mobile

Emong now a tropical storm says Pagasa

By: Dianne Sampang - Inquirer.net | July 23,2025 - 07:25 PM

Emong

SELFIE BEFORE SAFETY: A man who has the stretch of Kalaw Avenue in Manila all to himself takes a selfie to document his one-man journey through floodwaters on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Strong rains induced by the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ have continued to pummel parts of the country, including Metro Manila, prompting Malacañang to order the suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels in public and private schools in many affected areas on Wednesday, July 23. — Photo by Marianne Bermudez

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Emong developed into a tropical storm on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Emong is the second tropical storm currently being monitored inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). Tropical Depression Dante earlier reached the tropical storm category.

READ: 

Signal #1 up in 4 Luzon areas due to TD Emong; Dante now a tropical storm

LPA west of Babuyan Islands is now Tropical Depression Emong

 

In its 4 p.m. tropical cyclone update, Pagasa said that Emong was spotted 120 kilometers west of Laoag City in Ilocos Norte as of 2 p.m. It was carrying a maximum wind speed of 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph as it was moving southwest at 20 kph.

Meanwhile, Pagasa added that Dante, located 845 km east-northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon, was moving north-northwest at 25 kph. It was also carrying the same wind speed and gustiness of Emong.

READ: #WalangPasok: Class, gov’t work suspensions for Thursday, July 24

On the other hand, the agency noted that the low-pressure area (LPA) 07i that is being monitored outside the PAR has a high potential of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Emong, tropical storm, weather
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.