Emong now a tropical storm says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Emong developed into a tropical storm on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Emong is the second tropical storm currently being monitored inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). Tropical Depression Dante earlier reached the tropical storm category.

In its 4 p.m. tropical cyclone update, Pagasa said that Emong was spotted 120 kilometers west of Laoag City in Ilocos Norte as of 2 p.m. It was carrying a maximum wind speed of 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph as it was moving southwest at 20 kph.

Meanwhile, Pagasa added that Dante, located 845 km east-northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon, was moving north-northwest at 25 kph. It was also carrying the same wind speed and gustiness of Emong.

On the other hand, the agency noted that the low-pressure area (LPA) 07i that is being monitored outside the PAR has a high potential of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

