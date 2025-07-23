Sugbu Calidad FC to host inaugural football festival in August

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a string of successful campaigns in grassroots football, Sugbu Calidad Football Club is taking a major step forward by organizing its own tournament—the 1st Sugbu Football Fest.

The tournament is set for August 2 to 3 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

Sugbu Calidad FC has quickly gained recognition as one of Cebu’s rising grassroots football clubs, consistently showcasing young talent through local and national tournament victories this year.

Now, the club is aiming to further its impact on the local football scene by launching its own event—one that seeks to inspire aspiring footballers and bring the community together.

“The 1st Sugbu Football Fest was created to unite Cebu’s football community—from beginners and student-athletes to weekend warriors and veteran players,” said club president John Michael Chik.

“Beyond competition, we want to promote an inclusive environment that fosters sportsmanship, teamwork, and a genuine love for the beautiful game. This initiative also helps nurture the local football culture by providing a platform for players of all levels to grow.”

The club plans to make the tournament an annual tradition that Cebu’s football community can look forward to each year.

“We designed this as a festival-type tournament, with fast-paced matches, group stages, and knockout rounds all packed into two action-filled days. The format allows more teams to participate while avoiding major scheduling conflicts,” Chik added.

The festival features 13 categories: under-6, under-8, under-10 (boys & girls), under-12 (boys & girls), under-14 (boys & girls), under-16 (boys & girls), men’s open, ladies’ open, and inter-company.

Organizers expect over 100 teams from various football clubs across the region to take part.

“Teams can expect a vibrant, festive atmosphere combined with quality football action at every level. Early matches will highlight fun and sportsmanship, while the knockout rounds will bring out the competitive spirit with increasingly intense matchups,” Chik explained.

For more details about the tournament, visit Sugbu Calidad FC’s official page.

