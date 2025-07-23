15 Years Later, We’re Still Stuck on 1D

In 2010, five solo contestants auditioned on the British television show The X Factor.

They were grouped together, forming a band that would go on to become one of the biggest pop acts of the decade.

One Direction. 1D.

Fifteen years later, the English-Irish pop boy band continues to live on in playlists, fan hearts (the Directioners), and global memories.

Originally, it consisted of five members: Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson.

Zayn left the group in 2015, and it continued as a four-piece for a short time, releasing their final album, Made in the A.M., before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

In October 2024, the group suffered heartbreak with Liam’s passing. It was a painful moment for the band and its fans.

Fans remember Liam as the group turns 15 years today, July 23, 2025. “15 years, and now this is the first anniversary without Liam,” commented one fan on the last post on 1D’s official Instagram account.

Another added, “15 years of 1D, but this year feels empty. Always remembering you, Liam.”

But while some fans remember Liam on this day, let’s also take time to celebrate the songs that made the group one of the most iconic in recent years.

We asked our ka-Siloys to share their favorite 1D songs—and here are some of their answers:

“Moments, Love You Goodbye, Summer Love, 18, Infinity, They Don’t Know About Us, You and I, I Would, Night Changes, History,” one netizen commented.

Another said, “Change Your Ticket, Does He Know, Right Now, Nobody Compares… I think all of it!”

Fifteen years on, the love hasn’t faded. The bond and memories—they’re still here.

So, what’s your favorite 1D song?

RELATED STORIES