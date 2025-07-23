Six thieves steal ₱240K worth of cigarettes from Malabuyoc store

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A convenience store owner in Barangay Poblacion Uno, Malabuyoc town, sought police assistance after falling victim to theft on Tuesday evening, July 22, 2025.

The victim was identified as Dwight Kuan Kin Tecson, 54, and a resident of the area.

Tecson reported the incident to the Malabuyoc Police Station, stating that four males and two females entered his convenience store posing as customers.

However, upon reviewing the store’s CCTV footage, he discovered that the individuals had stolen three boxes of cigarettes worth P240,000.

According to Police Captain Hery Estoy, chief of the Malabuyoc Police Station, the suspects escaped through the backdoor of the store.

The owner tried to chase them, but by the time he exited the store, the suspects had already fled.

“Mismo ang tag-iya nakabantay. Ila dayon ng gisundan, nakakita sila nga diri agi. Pag-exit, wala gyud moagi sa atubangan. Pag-ingon diri agi ilang gisundan kay maoy giistorya nila. As alleged, padung sila sa Alegria. Wala na gyud nila nakita mao na niadto sila sa police station,” Estoy said.

(The owner himself noticed it. They immediately followed them and saw that they passed through this way. Upon exiting, they really didn’t go through the front. They said this was the way the suspects went because that’s what the suspects told them. As alleged, they were heading to Alegria. They never saw them again, which is why they went to the police station.)

Because of this, Estoy ordered his personnel to conduct a backtracking operation and review CCTV footage in nearby areas where the suspects might have passed.

Police also found that the suspects may not be from Cebu, as they were not speaking the Cebuano language.

Authorities are also investigating whether the suspects are connected to the group of thieves recently arrested by the Mambaling Police Station in Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP