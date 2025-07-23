Husband arrested after allegedly beating wife amid confrontation with his GF

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 37-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his wife during a heated altercation involving his reported girlfriend in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Froilan,” a resident of Sitio Sampaguita, Banawa, was taken into custody by the Guadalupe Police Station shortly after the incident, which occurred around 3:30 a.m. on July 22, 2025.

His wife, alias “Mary,” 36, of Camp Marina, Barangay Kalunasan, sought police assistance following the assault.

Initial investigation revealed that Froilan and Mary were inside their car when the latter got into a verbal altercation with the former’s alleged girlfriend. The confrontation allegedly triggered Froilan’s rage, especially after hearing his new partner scream that she no longer wanted to continue their relationship.

Infuriated, Froilan reportedly threatened Mary, accusing her of interfering with his new relationship. He then allegedly pulled her out of the car, causing her to stumble, and seized her cellphone before throwing it onto the road. The confrontation escalated as he dragged Mary back inside the vehicle, where she screamed for help.

The commotion caught the attention of Mary’s parents, who immediately came to the scene. With their help, Mary was able to escape and report the incident to the Guadalupe Police Station. Froilan was arrested shortly afterward during a hot pursuit operation.

In his defense, Froilan claimed that their marriage had long been strained and that they were only in contact for the sake of their children. He also alleged that Mary had previously broken up his relationship with his new partner but later returned to him. Froilan further stated that he would not apologize, believing the incident would finally bring closure to their relationship.

Authorities have since filed a case against Froilan for violation of Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

