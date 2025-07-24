‘Emong’ slightly intensifies, Signal No. 2 up in parts of Pangasinan

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm (TS) “Emong” has slightly intensified while moving southwestward over the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin on Wednesday, the weather bureau said the center of Emong was located 235 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, and moving southwestward at 15 kph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 has been hoisted over the northwestern portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Bani, Agno, and Burgos).

TCWS No. 1 is up in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the central and the remaining northwestern portions of Pangasinan (Dasol, City of Alaminos, Mabini, Labrador, Sual, Binmaley, Dagupan City, Lingayen, Bugallon, Infanta, Sison, Mangaldan, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Pozorrubio, Basista, Villasis, Malasiqui, Tayug, Urbiztondo, Bautista, Mapandan, Binalonan, Aguilar, Alcala, San Manuel, Asingan, Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, City of Urdaneta, Laoac, Mangatarem, San Carlos City, Manaoag, Bayambang, Calasiao, San Nicolas, Santa Barbara), and the northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria).

Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ifugao, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands (Calayan, Dalupiri, Fuga, Pamuktan, Camiguin and Didicas Islands), the northern and western portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig, Quirino, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, San Mateo, Ramon, Cordon, Burgos, Cabatuan, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Tumauini, Gamu, Luna, Maconacon), and the western portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Santa Fe, Bambang, Kayapa, Ambaguio, Bayombong, Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag, Diadi, Aritao) are also under TCWS No. 1.

Pagasa said areas under TCWS No. 2 will experience minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds, while minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the localities under TCWS No. 1.

“The highest Wind Signal which may be hoisted during the occurrence of EMONG is Wind Signal No. 4,” it added.

Emong is forecast to move generally southwestward before looping over the WPS on Thursday due to its interaction with Tropical Storm “Dante”.

“On the track forecast, Emong may make landfall over Ilocos Region then may pass close to Babuyan Islands. Emong may reach severe tropical storm category tomorrow morning. Further intensification into typhoon before its landfall is not ruled out,” Pagasa said.

TS Dante is located 810 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Dante may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday afternoon or evening.

Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, and Davao Oriental will experience heavy rainfall due to southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Emong and Dante. (PNA)

