Torre dares Baste to charity boxing match for flood victims

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III on Wednesday challenged Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte to a charity boxing match.

In a press briefing held at Camp Crame, Torre said the proceeds of the match would go to relief efforts for those affected by widespread flooding in Metro Manila and other areas due to the southwest monsoon and recent tropical cyclones.

“You know tamang tama dahil marami ang nasalanta ngayon ng bagyo at baha. (This is timely because a lot of people were affected by the typhoon and flooding). Maybe we can use this moment as an opportunity to raise funds in a well charity boxing match,” said Torre.

Duterte earlier challenged Torre to a fistfight.

“Naghamon siya ng suntukan and sa atin naman whether he is serious or not let’s put just put this on a better use kung yan ang gusto niya, madaling pagbigyan yan boxing na lang para madali i-setup at gawin. (He made a challenge for a fistfight and for me, whether he is serious or not, let’s just put this to better use if that is what he wants. Let’s make it a boxing match because it is easy to set up,” Torre said when sought for a comment.

Torre proposed holding a 12-round match at 9 a.m. on July 27 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. He said he hopes sponsors can fund each round, with the proceeds going to those affected by the inclement weather.

“I will be there in Araneta. I’ll ask Araneta to set up a boxing ring. Hopefully they will oblige. Siguro you can find sponsors per round may mag sponsor. So let’s place their merchandise before each round. So 12 rounds para medyo marami-rami ang sponsors at marami tayong mairaise na pondo. (Maybe we can find sponsors. There should be sponsors per round. For 12 rounds, that would be a lot of sponsors and that means we can raise more funds),” said Torre.

If not at the Araneta Coliseum, Torre said he is ready to do it at any gym with a boxing ring.

“Whether he’s serious or not, let’s just put this to better use. Kung ‘yan ang gusto niya, madaling pagbigyan ‘yan, boxing na lang para madaling i-setup (If that’s what he wants, that’s easy to grant—let’s just go with boxing because it’s easier to set up),” Torre told reporters when asked to respond to Duterte’s statement.

In an previous media appearance, Duterte cursed Torre and challenged him to a fistfight.

The two have been at odds, with Torre, then chief of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, leading the arrest of Baste’s father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Torre, however, was quick to clarify that his decision to accept the younger Duterte’s challenge is meant to raise funds, especially for millions affected by the weather disturbances in the past days.

“I just see this is an opportunity to help our kababayan and maybe there would be sponsors, for the proceeds that we will raise we will donate to charity,” said Torre.

“On my part, I will donate to charity whatever my share, and that would be for those affected by the typhoon and flood,” he added.

Torre said he plans to hit the gym on Thursday for a quick workout.

“He was the one who issued the challenge. Sa atin naman, tinatanggap lang naman (He issued the challenge. For my part, I’m simply accepting it),” he said.

Torre said he is open to air the boxing match on social media platforms but he urged those who would watch to donate for storm victims.

This is not the first time that Duterte threatened physical harm on the PNP chief.

When Torre was the regional director of Police Regional Office-Davao, Duterte threatened to slap him for relieving all police commanders of Davao City.

This, after reports that Davao City commanders were misreporting crime incidents allegedly to make it appear that the city is safe. (PNA)

