Emong intensifies, Signal No. 3 now up in 2 Luzon areas, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau has placed two areas in Luzon under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3.

This as Emong intensified and reached the “severe tropical storm” category on Thursday, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

TCWS No. 3

According to the 5 a.m. Thursday bulletin of Pagasa, TCWS No. 3 was placed in the following areas:

Northern portion of Pangasinan (Anda, Bolinao, Bani)

Western portion of La Union (Luna, Balaoan, Bacnotan, San Juan, City of San Fernando, Bauang, Caba)

TCWS No. 2:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

The rest of La Union

Western portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao, Calanasan)

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Central portion of Pangasinan (Agno, Burgos, Mabini, City of Alaminos, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Lingayen, Binmaley, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Manaoag, Laoac, Binalonan, San Manuel, San Nicolas, Pozorrubio, Sison, San Fabian, San Jacinto)

Western portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Santa Fe)

TCWS No. 1

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Western and central portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig, Quirino, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, San Mateo, Ramon, Cordon, Burgos, Cabatuan, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Tumauini, Gamu, Luna, Maconacon, Alicia, San Mariano, Naguilian, San Guillermo, City of Cauayan, Echague, Ilagan City, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, City of Santiago, Reina Mercedes, San Agustin, Divilacan, San Isidro, Jones)

The rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

The rest of Apayao

The rest of Pangasinan

Northern and central portions of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan)

Tarlac,

Western and central portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, Talugtug, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Science City of Muñoz, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Rizal, Llanera, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Aliaga, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Jaen, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, Bongabon, Laur)

The Pagasa said Emong had intensified into a “severe tropical storm” at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The center of Severe Tropical Storm Emong was last spotted 245 kilometers west of Bacnotan, La Union.

It now has a maximum sustained wind speed of 110 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 135 km/h.

Emong is currently moving southwestward at 25 km/h.

Emong is forecast to move generally southeastward before turning north-northeastward in the next 24 hours.

“On the forecast track, Emong may pass close to Pangasinan this afternoon and may make landfall over Ilocos Region tonight or tomorrow early morning,” the Pagasa said.

“After traversing the Northern Luzon, the center of Emong will re-emerge over the Luzon Strait and may pass close to Babuyan Islands,” it added.

The weather bureau also noted that “further intensification into typhoon is possible prior to its landfall.”

Tropical Storm Dante

Based on a separate 5 a.m. bulletin, the Pagasa said Dante maintained its strength while moving north-northwestward at 15 km/h.

The tropical storm was last located 790 kilometers east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes. It still packs a maximum sustained wind speed of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

According to Pagasa, Dante is forecast “to move generally northwestward over the Philippine Sea for the next 24 hours before moving west northwestward towards the Ryukyu Islands and then East China Sea.”

The weather bureau added that Dante may remain as a tropical storm as it is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility this Thursday afternoon or evening.

Further intensification into a severe tropical storm remains less likely but is not ruled out, said the Pagasa. /cb

