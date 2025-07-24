New Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy: His installation set Sept. 30 

MANILA, Philippines – Archbishop-designate Albert Sy Uy is set to be installed as the head of the Archdiocese of Cebu in September.

“With hearts full of joy, we announce to you all that on Sept. 30, 2025, Tuesday, at 9 a.m., His Excellency, Most Reverend Alberto Sy Uy will be canonically installed as the 25th Bishop and the 5th Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cebu,” the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu (RCAC) said in a social media post on Wednesday.

READ: New Cebu archbishop: Catholic faithful asked to pray for him

The RCAC added that since its establishment as a diocese in 1595, Cebu has been led by 25 bishops. When it was elevated to a Metropolitan Archdiocese in 1934, a new line of archbishops began.

“Archbishop Uy now becomes the fifth to hold this title, following in the footsteps of Archbishops Gabriel Reyes, Julio Cardinal Rosales, Ricardo Cardinal Vidal, and Jose Palma,” it said.

“Let us unite in prayer and thanksgiving as we welcome our new shepherd on this special day, and celebrate this historic moment for our local Church,” the Cebu archdiocese added.

READ: Tagbilaran Bishop Alberto Uy appointed as new Cebu archbishop

At the same time, the RCAC noted that further details about the installation, the thanksgiving celebration for outgoing Archbishop Jose Palma, and other activities lined up for this historic event will be posted as soon as they become available.

The Vatican formally announced Uy’s appointment on July 16, the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

He is currently the head of the Diocese of Tagbilaran. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP