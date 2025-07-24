Public indecency: Cebu City eyes P5,000 fine for it

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Showing up shirtless in public may soon cost violators up to P5,000 in fines under a proposed ordinance in Cebu City. But the measure has yet to gain final approval.

The Cebu City Council has formally referred the draft “Public Decency and Attire Ordinance of Cebu City” to its committee on laws, styling, and ordinances for review, following its presentation during the Council’s regular session this week.

The proposal, penned by Councilor Sisinio Andales, seeks to prohibit individuals from appearing half-naked or indecently exposed in public places, with progressive penalties ranging from a verbal warning to a P5,000 fine and possible referral for behavioral counseling.

The measure was prompted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Cebu City, which urged local legislators during an executive briefing on July 7 to craft a policy promoting public decency and propriety in public spaces.

“Public decency is essential to maintaining a respectful environment conducive to family, tourism, and civic engagement,” the proposed ordinance states.

Under the proposal, being “half-naked” refers to exposing the upper torso, wearing see-through garments that reveal intimate areas, or walking around in underwear.

This would apply to any area accessible to the public, including roads, parks, malls, and government offices.

However, the ordinance exempts private properties not visible from the street, as well as religious, cultural, theatrical, or medical contexts where such attire may be necessary or unavoidable. Swimmers and athletes using designated recreational or sports facilities are also excluded.

Proposed penalties

Those caught violating the ordinance face the following penalties:

First offense – Verbal warning and orientation on decency standards;

Second offense – P1,000 fine;

Third offense – P3,000 fine and/or community service;

Fourth and subsequent offenses – P5,000 fine and potential referral for behavioral counseling.

Failure to settle fines or comply with sanctions may lead to criminal charges, which the City Legal Office will be authorized to pursue.

Enforcement

The proposed law designates the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the Cebu City Anti-Indecency Board, and barangay enforcement teams as implementing agencies. The City Legal Office would handle any legal disputes or appeals stemming from its enforcement.

While some councilors have yet to express their positions, the ordinance has been met with mixed reactions online, with some residents questioning its clarity and necessity, while others support it as a way to uphold decency and promote discipline.

As of now, the ordinance remains pending and will undergo further committee-level review before it may be calendared for approval.

If passed, the city government is expected to draft Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) to clarify its scope and ensure fair enforcement.

Background and legal basis

Citing the 1987 Constitution’s provision allowing local government units to legislate for the promotion of general welfare, the ordinance is being framed as a tool to reinforce cultural norms and public order.

City officials emphasized that the intention is not to police fashion but to draw boundaries for what is considered acceptable behavior in shared spaces.

