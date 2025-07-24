Clinica Prime makes healthcare easier and free for PhilHealth members in Cebu

Clinica Prime is now an officially accredited facility under PhilHealth’s Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (Konsulta) program.

At Clinica Prime, we believe that healthcare should never be a privilege but a right. DR. BRYAN ALBERT LIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF CLINICA PRIME

PhilHealth members in Cebu can now access free primary healthcare services with no long hospital lines or high consultation fees needed.

Accessible Healthcare

Bringing affordable, patient-centered care closer to Cebu’s communities is part of PhilHealth’s push for preventive care, encouraging Filipinos to address health concerns early on instead of waiting until they become more serious and expensive.

“At Clinica Prime, we believe that healthcare should never be a privilege but a right,” shared Dr. Bryan Albert Lim, President and Chief Medical Officer. “Becoming an accredited Konsulta provider allows us to live out this belief by giving more people access to quality care, regardless of background or status.”

If you’re a registered PhilHealth member, or a qualified dependent, you can now access unlimited primary care consultations at Clinica Prime. You’re also entitled to free laboratory and diagnostic tests, all based on the Department of Health’s clinical guidelines. On top of that, essential medicines will be provided at no cost, as prescribed under DOH-recommended protocols.

With clinics in Mandaue (Oakridge Business Park), Consolacion (Orosia Food Park), and Lapu-Lapu (City Time Square), they are bringing affordable, patient-centered care closer to Cebu’s communities.

Why Choose Clinica Prime for Your Konsulta Benefits?

Konsulta is designed to give PhilHealth members more control over their health and more freedom in choosing their provider. Clinica Prime hopes to be that choice.

Here’s what they’re offering on top of the government-mandated benefits:

Modern clinics in accessible locations

A team of professionals who take time to understand your health goals

Personalized care that doesn’t feel rushed or transactional

One-registration access : Sign up in any branch and get services from any location

“The Konsulta Program is more than a government benefit. It’s an opportunity to build lasting relationships with our patients,” shared Rocsan Bacalan, Director of Sales and Services. “We’re here not only to register patients but to guide them every step of the way with care, continuity, and compassion.”

Clinica Prime’s goal is simple, to be a reliable health partner that grows with your needs.

Even outside of Konsulta, they offer a comprehensive range of laboratory and diagnostic tests, health packages, and soon, more wellness programs designed around your lifestyle.

Whether you’re dealing with a condition or simply being proactive about your health, you now have an easier, cost-free way to do it.

Your health matters. Your choice matters. Choose Clinica Prime.

🔗 Visit bit.ly/CPCIKonsulta for more information or scan the QR code below to begin your registration.

Branches:

📍 Clinica Prime Oakridge 2/F, OITC 1, Oakridge Business Park, A.S. Fortuna St., Mandaue City 📞 0917-770-2258 | 0917-555-9902 | (032) 345-8200

📍 Clinica Prime Consolacion Orosia Food Park, National Highway, Brgy. Cansaga, Consolacion 📞 0931-019-2973 | 0917-555-0225 | 0977-328-4216 | (032) 421-9107 | (032) 272-1823

📍 Clinica Prime Mactan City Time Square, Marigondon Road, Brgy. Basak, Lapu-Lapu City 📞 0917-184-2579 | 0998-547-4019 | (032) 260-8062

Connect with Clinica Prime:

Facebook: Clinica Prime Instagram: @clinicaprime_ YouTube: Clinica_Prime

You can also connect through email at [email protected].