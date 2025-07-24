Mayon Volcano: Phivolcs issues lahar advisory

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issued a lahar advisory for Mayon Volcano on Thursday as Tropical Storm Dante, Severe Tropical Storm Emong, and the southwest monsoon or “habagat” are expected to bring heavy rains over the Bicol Region.

Phivolcs said the rains could generate volcanic sediment flows or lahars, muddy stream flows or muddy run-off in rivers and drainage areas, on Mayon Volcano.

It urged increased vigilance and readiness among communities in pre-determined zones of lahar and related hazards on the volcano.

“Heavy to torrential rainfall can generate post-eruption lahars on major channels draining Mayon Volcano by incorporating loose material from remnant pyroclastic density current (PDC) deposits of the 2018 and 2023 Mayon eruptions,” the advisory read.

Phivolcs also said that the bulk of erodible PDC deposits occupies the watershed areas of the Miisi, Mabinit, Buyuan, and Basud Channels.

In addition, older and erodible eruption deposits occupy the watershed areas on the eastern and western slopes of the edifice and can be remobilized as non-eruption lahars by erosion of banks and channel beds.

“Potential lahars and sediment-laden streamflows may occur along the Miisi, Binaan, Anoling, Quirangay, Maninila, Masarawag, Muladbucad, Nasisi, Mabinit, Matanag, Basud and Bulawan Channels in Albay Province,” it added.

Phivolcs called on the communities and local government units of areas at risk to continuously monitor the rainfall conditions and take pre-emptive response measures for their safety. (PNA)

