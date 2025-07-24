From shore to store: BPI brings services closer to Siargao communities

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has launched its “May BPI Dito” initiative at Prince Hypermart Siargao in Dapa, bringing essential banking services directly to the heart of the island community.

BPI services are now available at Prince Hypermart Siargao, where customers can open accounts, apply for financial products, and make cash transactions.

This effort marks another milestone in BPI’s ongoing mission to make financial services more inclusive, accessible, and integrated into the daily lives of Filipinos—especially in areas where traditional banking infrastructure is limited.

Customers can now open BPI accounts, apply for financial products, and perform cash deposits or withdrawals at Prince Hypermart. The location also supports QR Ph-enabled cash-out transactions, allowing seamless interconnectivity with various banks and e-wallets, in line with the open banking principles that promote interoperability, transparency, and customer empowerment.

“By embedding our services in trusted community spaces, we’re making banking more human, more local, and more inclusive,” said TG Limcaoco, BPI President and CEO. “Partnering with Prince Hypermart helps bring our shared vision to life—where digital banking is not only a convenience but a catalyst for financial inclusion in underserved and high-tourism areas like Siargao.”

BPI Service now at Siargao

This rollout is part of BPI’s nationwide push to scale financial inclusion through open, customercentric ecosystems. The goal is not only to expand reach but to redesign relevance—positioning banking as a natural extension of daily life. In Siargao, where commercial bank access remains sparse, this initiative offers a secure, convenient, and much-needed alternative.

“We are proud to be part of this transformative moment for Siargao,” said Rissa Go, Chief Finance Officer of Prince Hypermart. “From the beginning, our mission has been to serve the underserved. With BPI now in all 80 of our branches across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, we’re ensuring communities have access not just to goods—but to opportunity.”

The Siargao launch is part of a broader network of over 6,000 BPI partner store locations across the country. Each store extends BPI’s commitment to inclusive finance by offering everyday banking services in accessible, familiar environments such as public markets and provincial retail centers.

For both locals and the island’s growing number of visitors, these services mean greater control over finances, easier access to cash, and fewer barriers to managing money on the go.

“Our vision is simple but powerful: banking that meets people where they are,” added Limcaoco. “Through technology and strong community partnerships, we’re unlocking new pathways to financial empowerment for every Filipino—no matter where they live.”

To learn more about BPI Partner Stores, visit www.bpi.com.ph/partner-stores.