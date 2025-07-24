Citadines brings first-ever Resort destination to the Philippines

Cebu’s tourism scene is leveling up with the arrival of the next urban island escape in Mactan as Ascott Limited in partnership with Iconic Resorts Properties, Inc. brings to life Citadines Mactan Cebu Resort.

Citadines Mactan Cebu Resort marks a major milestone not just for Cebu but for Philippine hospitality as a whole, being the first resort property under the globally renowned Citadines brand.

Known internationally for its modern take on urban living, Citadines is now expanding its signature comfort and service into the world of resort living. With its roots in France and a strong presence under The Ascott Limited, the brand is now bringing its unique blend of leisure and convenience to Mactan, one of the Philippines’ most vibrant island destinations.

A New Chapter for Citadines and Mactan Island

Set to open in 2028, Citadines Mactan Cebu Resort is being celebrated as a transformative addition to the growing portfolio of Cebu’s world-class destinations. According to Rennan Reyes, Cluster General Manager of Ascott Limited, this project is “a testament of Ascott’s 25-year commitment to the Philippines.” He shares that this flagship resort will set a new standard for Citadines, blending the relaxed atmosphere of a tropical getaway with the dynamic ease of city-style hospitality.

The resort will feature 303 rooms, stylish serviced residences, and a wide range of modern amenities to cater to both leisure and long-term guests. Perfect for a quick vacation or a more extended island retreat, Citadines Mactan Cebu Resort promises the comforts of an upscale stay, rooftop and beachside pools, a marine-life inspired lobby, a tropical-themed coffee lounge, and wellness facilities designed for holistic relaxation.

“This project is not just about creating a beautiful destination; it’s about elevating how we welcome the world to our shores,” said Giovanni Ong, President of Iconic Resorts Properties, Inc.

More Than a Stay, It is a Smart Investment Opportunity

While Citadines Mactan Cebu Resort is positioned to become a top tourist destination, it’s also turning heads in the investment world. The development offers a unique chance for investors to own a piece of a globally managed hospitality project without the typical burdens that come with condominium ownership.

As units are fully managed by Ascott, its investors can simply enjoy the returns without worrying about upkeep or management. Revenue is generated through daily stays, long-term bookings, and the resort’s amenities, making it a passive income opportunity with the added benefit of value appreciation over time.

For those considering where to place their hard-earned money, this project stands out. As Giovanni Ong pointed out, “Rather than parking your money in a bank with stagnant returns, put it in a destination that delivers value, lifestyle, and income all in one.”

For Mactan Island, this development signals an exciting chapter in its evolution as a premium destination. For investors, it offers a smart, low-maintenance way to be part of the country’s thriving tourism growth.

