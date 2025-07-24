No one left behind: Jeepney drivers may join Cebu BRT workforce

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No one is left behind.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has assured the public that no one will be left behind during the transition as the long-delayed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system prepares for its initial test run this September.

This extends to traditional public utility drivers, who are concerned about the potential loss of their livelihood.

Archival emphasized that the city government is adopting a “no-displacement” policy in support of transport modernization, which includes plans for retraining and integrating displaced jeepney drivers into the BRT system.

“Our goal is to ensure no one is left behind in the city’s transport,” Archival said in a Facebook post following a courtesy visit from leaders of PISTON Cebu on July 14. “We discussed that some of their members can be considered for training as CBRT drivers.”

READ: Partial operations for Cebu BRT slated this September

In a separate post on July 23, Archival reiterated the city’s stance.

“After 13 years of delay, we finally move closer to realizing the CBRT for the benefit of our riding public. We welcome this progress but continue to raise concerns to ensure that no one is left behind, especially our bus operators and commuters. The city stands ready to support, collaborate, and make sure this truly serves the Cebuanos.”

The statement came as national and local officials confirmed the 2025 target for the BRT’s trial run.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) stated that Phase 1, which spans from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to the Cebu Provincial Capitol, is 95 percent complete, with three stations expected to be operational by September.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced on Wednesday, July 23, that they will already conduct test runs of Phase 1 of the P17-billion mass transportation project.

“After 13 long years of waiting, the People of Cebu and Cebu City will be experiencing first-hand the BRT system, at least the 1st phase of the Cebu BRT in one month time,” Dizon told the media in a press briefing.

Dizon met with local officials in Cebu on Wednesday, led by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, to discuss the fate of the BRT.

The cabinet member’s visit came just a month after the World Bank issued a project update on the BRT, warning Philippine officials tasked with implementing the project of its slow progress.

According to Dizon, the pilot run will involve three bus stations under Phase 1 of the project.

This route spans a total of 13 kilometers, from Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) all the way to the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

While project proponents continue to finalize the design, including the station in front of the Capitol, local and national government officials agreed to partially open the CBRT.

“In the meantime, we can already run the system as suggested by Vice Mayor Tommy (Osmeña) kahit wala pa yung stations sa Capitol, pwede na nating patakbuhin ang three stations,” said Dizon.

The buses under the CiBus routes will be reassigned for the pilot run of the Cebu BRT this September.

Sustainable solutions

PISTON Cebu, a regional alliance of traditional jeepney drivers and operators, raised several concerns in their meeting with Archival, including the looming jeepney phaseout, steep traffic violation penalties, and unresolved route assignments under the national modernization program.

The group also submitted a position paper and proposed policy solutions, including an executive order or ordinance that would void traffic violations not acted upon within 60 days.

Archival said the city would work with the Cebu City Traffic Office (CITOM), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and other agencies to address the issues raised and ensure sustainable solutions.

“We are in constant coordination with relevant government agencies,” the mayor said. “Cebu’s transport modernization must be inclusive, compassionate, and responsive.”/ with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

