Emong now a typhoon

By: Mary Joy Salcedo - @inquirerdotnet July 24,2025 - 12:29 PM

A satellite image from Pagasa shows the positions of Tropical Cyclones Emong (left cluster of clouds) and Dante (right) as of 8 p.m. on July 23, 2025, with the weaker Emong being pulled by Dante, causing it to “loop” over the Ilocos Region.

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau reported on Thursday morning that Emong had intensified into a typhoon.

Emong had reached typhoon category at 8 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 150 kph, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its latest advisory.

The typhoon was last located 220 kilometers west of Dagupan City, slowly moving south-southeastward.

Pagasa is also monitoring Tropical Storm Dante, which was last spotted 735 kilometers east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

Dante is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 90 kph, moving northwest at 30 kph.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau reported that the low-pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a tropical depression at 8 a.m. on Thursday. It was last located 2,080 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon, still outside PAR./mcm

