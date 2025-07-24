Lapu-Lapu: Man, 42, accused of raping 14-year-old stepdaughter nabbed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 42-year-old stepfather was arrested for allegedly molesting and raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter in a barangay in Lapu-Lapu City.

The incident happened on Monday, July 21, 2025, wherein the victim sought the assistance of the police at around 9:00 p.m. to complain about the suspect.

On Monday, the suspect allegedly molested the victim twice. The first incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m., and the second incident took place at around 6:20 p.m.

The police immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect at their house.

The suspect, a construction worker, admitted to committing the crime. However, he insisted that the victim had given her consent and that it was not an incident of rape.

He added that this was the fourth time that they had sex with the daughter of her live-in partner. The first incident happened in 2023.

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old mother of the victim could not believe that the suspect could do this to her daughter.

She said that they had been living together ever since the victim was still five months old.

The victim was the youngest of eight siblings.

“Pero wala sad ko magdahom pod ba nga mohimo siya ana sa akong anak kay blind sad ko kayo. Inig uli nako maayo kaayo siya, maayo kaayo siya motagad sa akong mga anak,” the mother said.

(But I could not believe that he did that to my child because I have been blind to what he did. When I come home, he would treat my children well, he would really treat them well.)

Yesterday morning, the family of the victim had already filed charges against the suspect at the City Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), they have filed two counts of rape against the suspect.

He added that if the victim could still remember the date that the suspect first molested her, they could still file another count of rape against the suspect.

