Cebu province has unspent P1 billion in disaster funds

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On top of healthcare services, the new administration at the Capitol wants to prioritize the province’s disaster response, and eyes tapping unspent funds that already reached P1 billion.

With the onset of the southwest monsoon, locally known as the habagat, the province wants to purchase more heavy equipment, hire more rescue personnel as well as reinstating the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) as a separate office, and not a division under the Office of the Governor.

In doing so, the provincial government plans to use the P1 billion of disaster funds it has accumulated over the past several years, said lawyer Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano, Provincial Administrator.

“Para magamit unta sa PDRRMO (So that the PDRRMO can use it) for disaster, preparation, calamity preparation. It can be training for responders. It can be for equipment, rescue vehicles, and manpower,” Durano said.

The P1 billion includes Cebu province’s share of the National Tax Allotment (NTA) from 2022 to 2025, amounting to a total of P628 million, as well as P372 million from this year’s Annual Appropriations.

The fund will be accessed upon the formation of a budget, and an approval from the Provincial Board, explained Durano.

Additionally, the legislative wants to return PDRRMO’s status as a separate department in order to be allocated with more funds.

But should it remain unused in a couple of years, the P628 million will be returned to the national treasury, according to Danny Rodas, Provincial budget officer.

In 2019, when former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia returned to the Capitol, the PDRRMO was downsized.

Until today, the agency, which is responsible for coordinating and overseeing all local disaster and rescue units in the province, only has two regular personnel, including the chief, Durano said.

The PDRRMO should be manned by at least 21 responders, which other local government units had complied.

“Ang usa gyud sa directive ni gov is really to respond to calamity disasters, whether natural or human made. Mao na ang directive ni gov (which) is to really operationalize, activate and enhance the capability (of our PDRRMO),” Durano said.

