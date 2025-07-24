Globe showcases AI leadership at DTW Ignite 2025

Globe took the stage at Digital Transformation World (DTW) Ignite 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark, establishing itself as a credible, forward-thinking artificial intelligence (AI) leader in the global telecom ecosystem.

Globe’s achievements underscored its commitment to transforming customer experience and reimagining telco architecture, while driving industry dialogue and encouraging collaboration across the global telecom community.

The event, hosted by TM Forum, is one of the telecom industry’s most influential gatherings. Focused on digital transformation, it offered Globe an international platform to showcase its AI journey and share insights on scalable innovation.

Leading this effort, Globe Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Chief Information Security Officer Anton Bonifacio delivered one of the event’s opening keynotes, titled “Becoming AI & Data Natives.”

Bonifacio shared Globe’s strategic and human-centric approach to AI, using the metaphor of a well-run kitchen to illustrate the company’s commitment to foundational readiness, inclusive innovation, responsible governance, and real-world value creation.

“For Globe, we have a kitchen strategy. It’s going to be a foundation-first approach while we’re trying to get some things out as far as some of these dishes are concerned. It could be your common AI landing zones. It could be a common observability stack. It could be a common set of LLM guardrails. There are a lot of common components there that can be reused,” he explained.

The presentation detailed Globe’s efforts to equip employees with accessible technologies and build a culture where they can safely explore, co-create, and serve up real innovation through AI.

“We said, since we’re still assembling the team, why don’t we empower all of our employees with the right tools—whether that’s low code, no code, immediate access to LLMs—and let the people that are closest to the problems and the pain points solve for things,” he pointed out.

Likewise, Bonifacio shared that Globe envisions extending this environment to its customers: “We want to be able to expand outside of that kitchen. We’d like to be able to empower our customers at some point to cook in the same kitchen so that they can actually collaborate with us.”

However, he warned against piecemeal adoption and vendor lock-in, highlighting the need for integrated systems that allow flexibility and collaboration.

“Businesses are hungry. Maybe they want specific cuisines, maybe they want more products, or maybe they want steak. Imagine if we have to build a separate kitchen with separate components and separate appliances engaging different partners. We’re going to wake up in the same nightmare that we are in now, where you got vendor lock-in and overlapping technologies,” he added.

Aside from its keynote participation, Globe earned global recognition at DTW Ignite 2025 led by the Network Digitalization team headed by Dennis R. Abella, which secured three Open Innovation Catalyst Awards: Business Impact, Attendees’ Choice, and Interactive Showcase.

These wins included an AI-powered customer satisfaction engine that leverages real-time predictive insights, graph analytics, and intelligent automation to improve customer experience and reduce churn.

Globe also showcased an AI-native network architecture built on predictive intelligence, scalable cloud-first operations, real-time decision layers, and a unified data framework aligned with TM Forum.

