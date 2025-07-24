Torre vs Baste:  PNP chief says all set for boxing match

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III says all is set for his boxing match against acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

Torre said the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Malate, Manila is ready to be the venue for their boxing match.

“The Rizal Memorial Coliseum is already set. A ring is already being set up there for Sunday,” Torre said in an interview with reporters at Camp Crame.

Duterte, in his podcast last Sunday, challenged Torre to a fistfight.

The PNP chief accepted the challenge, proposing to turn the event into a charity boxing match for victims of the onslaught of the southwest monsoon (habagat).

Torre, then as the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director, led the arrest of the Davao mayor’s father and former President Rodrigo Duterte last March.

