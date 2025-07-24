Lapu-Lapu: Boy, 15, found dead in room with gunshot wound in head

[Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide, self-harm]

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Police in Lapu-Lapu City are investigating if a policeman would have any liability for the death of his 15-year-old son.

This was after the son was found dead inside his room with a gunshot wound in the head and a gun beside him on Wednesday, July 23, in a barangay in the city.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, the victim, a grade 10 student, might have taken his own life.

At the crime scene, the police found a .45 caliber pistol beside the victim.

Torres said that the firearm was owned by the victim’s father, a police officer.

He said that this was a personal firearm of the victim’s father, with complete documents and license.

The father placed it inside a locker, but the victim forcibly opened the locker and took the firearm.

Before the incident, Torres said that the father got mad at his son after he got home late.

***

*Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629*

