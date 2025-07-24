What is the Cebuano version of the Philippine national anthem?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ever heard the national anthem in Cebuano?

While it is not new to Cebu’s history, the local rendition of Lupang Hinirang, called Yutang Tabunon, has recently returned to the spotlight.

Below is the full Cebuano rendition of Lupang Hinirang, the Philippine National Anthem, translated by Jess Vestil:

Yutang Tabunon

Mutya nga masilakon Putling bahandi Amo kang gimahal Mithing gisimba Yuta’s mga bayani Sa malupigon Padagapigan ka

Ang mga bungtod mo ug lapyahan Ang langit mong bughaw Nagahulad sa awit, lamdag sa Kaliwat tang gawas Silaw sa adlaw ug bitoon Sa nasudnong bandila Nagatimaan nga buhion ta Ang atong pagkausa

Yutang maanyag, duyan ka sa pagmahal Landong sa langit ang dughan mo; Pakatam-ison namo kon maulipon ka Ang kamatayon sa ngalan mo.

The Cebuano version of the Philippine national anthem has come under renewed attention following Councilor Jun Alcover’s bid to stop its use in Cebu City’s official functions.

The issue

The Cebuano rendition of Lupang Hinirang was sung during the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod’s inaugural session on July 8.

While it received support from Mayor Nestor Archival and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Councilor Jun Alcover said the act “violates the law.”

“Naa man gud na sa balaod. I don’t have any personal reasons ani. Mao na ang naa sa balaod,” Alcover said in an interview on July 24. “Kita nga mga opisyal, legislators ta, we are bound to respect the law.”

Alcover cited Republic Act 8491, or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, which mandates that Lupang Hinirang must only be performed in the Filipino language, following its official musical arrangement.

He plans to file a formal resolution on July 29 to discontinue the use of the Cebuano version in official functions.

The law behind it

RA 8491, enacted in 1998, mandates that the National Anthem, officially titled “Lupang Hinirang,” must be sung in the national language with the prescribed lyrics and the musical arrangement by Julian Felipe.

Public sing-alongs of the anthem are required during official occasions, where proper respect must be observed by standing, facing the flag, and saluting.

While the anthem’s use for recreational purposes is restricted, it is permitted during competitions, broadcasting, theater openings, and other sanctioned events.

The law sets national standards on how to properly display, perform, and respect national symbols, including penalties for non-compliance.

Support from city leaders

Archival, however, believes the translation does not alter the meaning or intent of the anthem.

“The important thing is that the national anthem we sing, regardless of the language, is the same. It’s the same tune,” Archival said in a July 14 press conference. Still, he acknowledged the need to consult legal experts before implementing any formal policy.

Osmeña, for his part, called for reviving the Cebuano version during a flag-raising ceremony, citing it as a way to reconnect with Cebuano heritage.

The current revival was also supported by the Office of Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communities (OMAICC), which helped reintroduce the Cebuano version earlier this year.

Origins of the Cebuano version

The Cebuano translation, titled “Yutang Tabunon” (Beloved Land), was written by Jess Vestil, a respected journalist, educator, actor, and poet from Cebu.

According to a 2017 article by Cebu Journalism and Journalists, Vestil created the translation during the term of then-Governor Emilio “Lito” Osmeña (1988–1992), who had sought a Cebuano version of the anthem to reinforce cultural pride.

Vestil was a stickler for correct Cebuano usage, often calling radio anchors to correct linguistic errors. He was also a member of Lubas sa Dagang Bisaya (LUDABI), an organization of Cebuano writers.

The Yutang Tabunon version flourished in the late ’80s and early ’90s, especially after the Cebu Provincial Board passed Ordinance No. 89-8 banning Tagalog as a medium of instruction in public schools.

But its public use dwindled after the passage of RA 8491 in 1998 and its implementing rules in 2002.

