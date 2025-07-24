SiloyIsWatching: Repairs start for dilapidated road in Pit-os, Cebu City

CEBU, Philippines–The road in Sitio Upper Centro in Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City, which connects to Consolacion town, is finally getting the repairs it badly needs.

READ: #SiloyIsWatching: Big cracks on the road

In a post on Alvin B. Arcilla – Sugbuanon’s FB page, photos show that repair work on the 705-meter road officially started on July 23, with personnel from the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) starting dumping gravel on the dilapidated stretch.

According to the post, the repair was the initial phase of the rehabilitation. DEPW started asphalting the road on July 24.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival shared on his Facebook page the asphalting of the said road.

This dilapidated road was a featured post on CDN Digital’s ‘Siloy is Watching’ last July 11, courtesy of ka-Siloy Clint Tanilon.

On July 8, Tanilon shared photos and a video on Facebook of the worsening condition of this access street.

“This road has turned into a danger zone, causing several accidents. Deep cracks and severe damage are putting motorists, commuters, and pedestrians at risk every day,” read part of his FB post.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP