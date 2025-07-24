Carles Cuadrat appointed head coach of PH men’s football team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has officially named Spanish coach Carles Cuadrat as head coach of the Philippines Men’s National Football Team.

Cuadrat, who initially stepped in as interim coach following the departure of Albert Capellas last month, was formally appointed on Wednesday, July 23. His confirmation comes after weeks of speculation and growing confidence in his leadership.

“We are pleased to welcome Coach Carles Cuadrat to lead our senior men’s national team,” said PFF president John Gutierrez.

“His deep tactical understanding, history of building competitive teams, and commitment to player development perfectly align with our long-term vision. We saw a glimpse of his impact during the Tajikistan match, and we believe he is the right person to guide the team forward.”

Cuadrat holds a UEFA Pro License under the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and brings extensive international experience. He is best known for his successful stint with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), leading the club to the 2018 Indian Super Cup and the 2019 ISL title. Most recently, he steered East Bengal FC to the 2024 Indian Super Cup crown.

Before his appointment, Cuadrat served as assistant coach for the Philippine national team, a role that provided him with insight into the team’s structure and potential. He was on the touchline during the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on June 10, where he guided the Philippines to a 2-2 draw against Tajikistan at the New Clark City Stadium.

His coaching résumé includes roles with several top clubs and national teams, FC Barcelona , Galatasaray SK, the Saudi Arabia national team (2011–2013), El Salvador, Aris Limassol, and FC Midtjylland.

A former professional footballer, Cuadrat is a product of FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy. He represented Spain at the U16 and U18 levels and helped Barça win back-to-back Spanish U19 Cups in 1986 and 1987.

In a related move, the PFF also appointed Mico Gutierrez as the new team manager of the men’s national squad. Gutierrez is the current president of the National Capital Region Football Association (NCRFA) and a former team captain of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the UAAP. /csl

