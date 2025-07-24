OB-GYN shortage blamed in mom, baby death after Carcar hospital referral

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The death of a pregnant woman from Argao, southern Cebu, and her unborn child after being referred between two provincial hospitals has sparked outrage online, with initial investigations pointing to a shortage of OB-GYNs as a possible factor.

Airish Comaling died along with her unborn baby on July 22, a day after seeking medical help at two provincial hospitals. Her grieving family took to social media to demand answers and allege medical negligence by staff at Carcar Provincial Hospital.

In turn, the Capitol has ordered an investigation into the tragedy.

“It’s really heartbreaking. We’re taking this seriously. Something like this should never happen,” said Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who ordered the probe right away.

Preliminary findings from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) revealed that insufficient medical staff, especially specialists, may have contributed to the tragedy.

Timeline of events

Comaling was first brought to the Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Argao around 2 p.m. on July 21. She reportedly told medical personnel that her water had broken earlier that morning, around 4 a.m., placing her at high risk for complications.

Due to the hospital’s lack of equipment and specialists needed for a safe delivery, she was referred to Carcar Provincial Hospital, located about 32 kilometers north of Argao. She arrived there via ambulance at around 7:30 p.m.

At Carcar, she was administered ampicillin, an antibiotic used to prevent infection. Her family said they requested a cesarean section, but doctors reportedly found no medical indications for one at the time.

However, provincial hospitals are currently operating with only two to three obstetrician-gynecologists (OB-GYN). A hospital ideally should have at least four OB-GYN working in a day, said Baricuatro.

The OB-GYN assigned to Carcar had reportedly clocked out at 8 a.m. that day, leaving general practitioners to manage the case.

READ: Cebu province to beef up hospital manpower immediately

Despite the limited staff, Dr. Mary Ann Josephine Arsenal, acting PHO chief, defended the healthcare workers, saying they closely monitored Comaling’s condition.

“Our doctors and staff did everything they could. Wala gyud mi nagpabiya,” said Arsenal.

The following morning, on July 22 at around 9 a.m., doctors at Carcar noticed irregular heartbeats in the unborn child and referred Comaling to Cebu South Medical Center (CSMC) in Talisay City.

The referral was accepted at 9:43 a.m., and she arrived at CSMC at 11:04 a.m.

While Comaling’s vital signs remained stable during the transfer, her baby was already in distress, Arsenal said.

Upon arrival, doctors at CSMC attempted a vacuum delivery, but the infant was declared dead shortly after. Attempts to resuscitate the child were unsuccessful.

Ongoing investigation, aid

Authorities have yet to release the official cause of death, citing data privacy and doctor-patient confidentiality laws.

In the meantime, the Capitol continues its investigation and has committed to addressing the shortage of healthcare workers in provincial hospitals to prevent similar tragedies.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office has also extended burial assistance and P10,000 in financial aid to Comaling’s family. /csl

