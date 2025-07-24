BAYAN slams Marcos admin: ‘Sinking in failures, not just floods’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the nation battles rising floodwaters, critics say the real deluge lies in the Marcos administration’s failures—sinking the country not just in floods, but in corruption and misplaced priorities.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Central Visayas, delivered this critique of the administration’s performance during a press briefing on Thursday, July 24.

He likened the recent flooding across the country to the “worsening” national condition.

“Grabe ang baha karong buwana. Ang baha pareha og kahimtang sa atong nasud— gilubog sa utang, sa grabe nga kalisod,” he said.

(The flooding this month is severe. It mirrors the state of our nation—drowned in debt and extreme hardship.)

Paglinawan slammed the Marcos administration’s recent trade negotiations, particularly the shift in tariff agreements that he said became a “laughingstock.”

“Palpak na negosyador,” he added. (A failed negotiator.)

“From 17% to 20% tariffs, karon 1% nalang? Perting kataw-anana. Nanghambog pa nga naay $21B investment gikan sa US, pero kung tan-awon ang record sa Estados Unidos, less than $300 million ra gyud sa miaging tuig,” he added.

(From 17% to 20% tariffs, now it’s just 1%? It’s laughable. They even boasted about a $21B investment from the US, but if you check the actual records, it was less than $300 million last year.)

Furthermore, Paglinawan mentioned that the Philippines is now “the world’s top rice importer.” However, food security, he said, remains unresolved.

He condemned the continuation of the Rice Tariffication Law, introduced during Duterte’s term but carried forward by Marcos, saying it has devastated local farmers.

“Walay igo nga subsidy o hinabang. Paliton og barato ang ilang produkto pero ibaligya sa merkado og mahal,” he said.

(There’s no adequate subsidy or aid. Their produce is bought cheap but sold expensively in the market.)

Housing initiatives also came under fire. Paglinawan claimed that the supposed mass housing projects only benefit private developers, with units being rented out at P3,000 a month—a rate inaccessible to many poor families.

Meanwhile, Paglinawan highlighted that the President’s annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) often avoids tackling corruption head-on. He pointed out that the president holds the largest share of confidential funds.

“Siya ang naay pinakadako nga confidential funds, ang na-expose lang jud kay si Sara Duterte,” he said.

(He has the largest confidential funds, but only Sara Duterte’s got exposed.)

Paglinawan also decried the state of social services, citing the disproportionate allocation of public funds.

“Mas dako pa ang budget para sa AKAP, AICS, ug TUPAD— mga programa nga gamiton para sa patronage politics. Pero gamay ra kaayo ang tagana para sa mga pampublikong ospital ug kulang gihapon ang mga classroom,” he said.

(The budget for AKAP, AICS, and TUPAD is much larger—programs often used for patronage politics. Yet, public hospitals receive so little, and classrooms remain insufficient.)

