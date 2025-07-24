PUJ drivers slam ‘Libreng Sakay’ program as unfair, exclusive

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Free rides sound good on paper, but for many traditional jeepney drivers in Cebu, the government’s “Libreng Sakay” program is neither “fair nor real help.”

Transport group PISTON Cebu criticized the program rolled out by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), claiming it only benefits a few modern jeepney operators while leaving thousands of traditional drivers out in the cold.

“Dili patas. Dili tinuod na tabang,” said PISTON Cebu chairperson Greg Perez in a press briefing on Thursday, July 24.

Perez said the supposedly inclusive transport assistance, which offers free rides during peak hours on the Parkmall–Urgello (01K) route, is selective.

He said it is skewed toward fleet operators who already run modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) and who now also get hefty daily government subsidies.

“If the government truly wants to help, they must overhaul the system of land transportation. Everyone should have access,” he added in Cebuano.

The pilot Libreng Sakay program, launched on July 23, uses over 100 modern jeepney units along one of Cebu’s busiest routes.

According to DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon, the initiative aims to ease the burden of daily commuters, particularly students and workers, and save them as much as P200 per week.

The program, however, is also backed by an estimated P150 to P160 million budget, with a daily subsidy of P350,000 to ensure operators still earn income while offering free services.

Perez argued that while the commuters may save, the cost is being borne by smaller drivers and operators who are not part of the program and are increasingly edged out of routes and livelihood.

“Dili lang basta phaseout sa jeep, apil ang mga drayber. Nabutang sa piligro ang among panginabuhian,” he said.

He added that traditional jeepney drivers, already struggling to cope with the transition to modern units, increased penalties, and rising fuel prices, are further marginalized by government programs that exclude them from support mechanisms.

“Walay gihimo si Marcos sa pagsaka sa gasolina sa Pilipinas,” he said. “Nabutang pud sa alanganin ang kahimtang sa mga anak sa mga driver nga gipa-skwela sa lain-laing unibersidad.”

Only a few benefit

In a report, Eduardo Montealto Jr., regional director of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Central Visayas, said 111 modern jeepney units were chosen for the free ride program based on demand and operational readiness.

He added that an additional 22 units may be included once repairs are completed.

Montealto said all participating units are marked with stickers and operate during peak hours, 6 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays.

A second route from Talisay City to IT Park is also being eyed for expansion in August, pending further study and funding approval.

