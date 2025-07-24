San Sebastian, St. Robert’s off to scintillating starts in SanRem Properties hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — San Sebastian College-Recoletos and St. Robert’s International College-Iloilo opened their campaigns with convincing wins in the 6th San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, July 23, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The NCAA’s San Sebastian Staglets dominated host team Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles Team 2 with a lopsided 76–32 win, while Palarong Pambansa 2025 silver medalist St. Robert’s pulled away late to beat the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 63–55.

Marc Rayniel Gutierrez led San Sebastian with a game-high 15 points, along with seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Team captain Jaf Tepan added 13 points, five rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block, while Ajung Dela Cruz chipped in 11 markers.

The Staglets, coached by veteran tactician Chelito Caro, clamped down defensively and forced SHS-AdC Team 2 into 40 turnovers, which they converted into 44 points. They led by as much as 49, 76–27, before coasting to the win.

Keiheiv Gutierrez was the lone bright spot for the Magis Eagles, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. Robert’s leaned on Johnelijah Luke Rose, who scored a game-high 16 points on top of six rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Leonil Ace Maestral registered a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards, while also dishing out four assists and swiping three steals. Reo John Doronila added 12 points for the Ilonggo squad.

USPF got 12 points from Jack Robert Cox and 10 from Luke Brent Dy in a losing effort.

In another match, defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers survived a tough challenge from Taiwan’s National Yilan Senior High School, pulling off a 69–65 win in their tournament opener.

Rhadz Simon Silawan paced UV with 23 points, while Jancy Liyco Ventura and Brent Barnaldo added 14 and 12 points, respectively. Yilan’s Zhou Hong-Yi led his team with 21 points but couldn’t carry them to victory.

Rounding out the day’s action, SHS-AdC Team A cruised past Yilan Team B, 85–53, behind a dominant double-double from Jherrick Rote, who tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks, and a steal.

Tan Jibson Gaviola scored a game-high 15 points, Gabriel Gonzales had 12, and Lian Kent Basa and Jhonrey Recio each chipped in 11 for the Magis Eagles.

Zong You Li was the only Yilan player in double figures, finishing with 11 points.

