Baste to Torre: Marcos must take drug test before boxing match

MANILA, Philippines — Acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte jabbed back at Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III, saying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. must first take a hair follicle drug test before they have their proposed charity boxing match.

In an episode of his podcast last Sunday, Duterte challenged Torre to a fistfight.

The PNP chief accepted the challenge on Wednesday, proposing to turn the event into a charity boxing match to raise funds for victims of the southwest monsoon (habagat).

In a clip posted on his social media on Thursday, Duterte took a jab back at Torre, saying in Filipino: “If you’re really serious about this, if you really want that charity event and you’ve laid some conditions, then let me lay my own conditions for the event.”

“Talk to your master, the president. Let it come out of his mouth that all elected officials should undergo a hair follicle drug test. Then, I will accept your charity event. No problem,” he added.

The Dutertes have repeatedly called for Marcos to take a hair follicle drug test, especially after Vice President Sara Duterte’s relationship with the president soured.

Torre himself was no stranger to the Dutertes’ attacks.The PNP chief, then as the director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), led the enforcement of the arrest warrant against former President Rodrigo Duterte last March.

As CIDG chief, Torre had the rank of major general (two-star rank).

When he was appointed to be PNP chief last June, Torre was promoted to the four-star rank of general.

The younger Duterte said Torre’s promotion was not based on merit and had the police officer jump several ranks up to get the job.

In response, Torre pointed out that former President Duterte appointed ex-Davao top cop Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa – who was then a brigadier general (one-star rank) – to be the PNP chief in 2016.

On Thursday, Torre began training for the proposed boxing match at the PNP Gymnasium in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

In an interview with reporters, Torre said the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila was already being set up for the fight.

And if Duterte doesn’t show up? The PNP chief said, “It’s up to him. Whether he shows up or not, we already have sponsors who said they were donating relief goods for those affected by the heavy rain and the flood.”

The Davao mayor clapped back: “Don’t worry, Torre, because I’ve long wanted to beat up a monkey.”

“If you really want a fight, why do you need to make it about charity? Why do you need to use what’s going on now, that there’s a flood there in Metro Manila?” Duterte added.

