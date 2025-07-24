Jerwin Ancajas to face Uruguay’s Casero on August 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After pulling out of the Pacquiao-Barrios undercard, former world champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas faces a tougher challenge as he takes on Uruguay’s Ruben Dario Casero on August 2 at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, United States.

Ancajas, who was initially slated to appear on the Pacquiao-Barrios undercard last July 19 in Las Vegas, quietly withdrew from the major fight card, leaving fellow MP Promotions stablemates Mark Magsayo and Eumir Marcial to carry on without him.

However, he will now be part of a separate fight card promoted by MarvNation Promotions, which will primarily feature American Latino boxers.

While this may be a non-title, eight-round bout, it could have a significant impact on Ancajas’ current rankings in the junior featherweight division.

Ancajas, a former IBF world super flyweight champion, is currently ranked No. 5 by the WBO, No. 6 by the IBF, and No. 8 by the WBA in a division dominated by Naoya Inoue.

On paper, the 33-year-old Ancajas holds a more seasoned record of 36 wins (24 by knockout), four losses, and two draws. He is riding a two-fight winning streak since 2024, having bounced back from a ninth-round knockout loss at the hands of Takuma Inoue in Japan.

Meanwhile, Casero, 32, enters the bout with a relatively younger professional record of 13 wins and 4 losses, including 5 knockouts. This will be his second stint fighting in the United States. He is also a former WBC Feconsur featherweight champion.

