PH gaming revenues surge to P215B in H1 — Pagcor

The Philippine gambling industry saw its revenues soar by 25.7 percent year-on-year in the first half, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) reported on Thursday.

Pagcor data showed the local gambling sector raised P215 billion in gross gaming revenues (GGR) in the January-June period, up from P171 billion topline a year ago.

The GGR is a key metric that shows the total amount of bets minus payouts from winnings.

In his speech during the Philippine Hotel Connect 2025, Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said integrated resorts pitched in P93.36 billion to the total GGR.

“Of the P93.36 billion generated by the integrated resort casinos, P16 billion was paid to Pagcor as license fees, ensuring funding for government social services and driving the country’s economic growth,” Tengco said.

The gambling regulator has yet to release the official data on the first-half GGR of the controversial online gaming sector and brick-and-mortar casinos.

Meanwhile, Pagcor and the Ad Standards Council (ASC) earlier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the regulation and pre-screening of gambling-related advertisements across all media platforms.

The MoU adds gambling to ASC’s list of “must-screen” categories – joining alcoholic beverages, over-the-counter medicines, food supplements, airline/transport services with promotional fares, and breast milk substitutes.

