PSC approves ₱5,000 monthly allowance hike for national athletes, coaches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has approved a ₱5,000 increase in the monthly allowances of national athletes and coaches.

The across-the-board hike was first announced by PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio on July 8, less than a week after his appointment by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the agency’s 13th chairman.

“It’s about time we increased the allowance for athletes and coaches,” Gregorio said. “Many are still receiving ₱10,000 a month—lower than the minimum wage.”

Gregorio made the formal announcement during a gathering with athletes, coaches, and national sports association (NSA) representatives at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, despite the bad weather brought by the Habagat.

After the meeting, Gregorio and PSC commissioner and Cebuano Edward Hayco distributed packed meals to athletes and coaches stranded at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex due to flooding.

“We made sure they were safe and had enough to eat,” Gregorio said, adding that they personally checked on athletes from baseball, softball, wushu, wrestling, and hockey.

Gregorio said the PSC also took the time to hear the athletes’ stories, including their hopes of pursuing higher education.

“As long as they share their stories, the PSC is here to listen,” he said. “We’ll find ways to help them pursue their dreams—not just to celebrate wins, but to create winning moments.”

The PSC is also working with the Philippine Sports Institute to explore academic sponsorships for athletes.

Meanwhile, PSC Officer-in-Charge Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy issued an advisory to all NSAs regarding the salary hike. He also announced that athletes are no longer required to submit daily time records or comprehensive activity reports.

Instead, NSAs must submit a notarized monthly training attendance certification signed by their president or secretary-general. This will serve as the basis for the release of allowances. The change, Iroy said, aims to ease administrative processes while maintaining accountability.

