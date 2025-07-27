FACES OF CEBU: Isa Geraldizo, 12, fiction book author

CEBU, Philippines — Late one afternoon in Minglanilla, Cebu, a little girl sat on the cold floor, her knees tucked under her skirt, a stapler in one hand and a stack of bond papers in the other.

While most kids were out playing or glued to their phones, she was assembling her “book,” a handwritten story about animals, dragons, and saving the world. She was six.

Twelve-year-old Isabella Geraldizo, or Isa, still remembers how it felt to finish her very first story.

“When I wrote The End, I wanted to cry,” she said. “I did it. I actually did it.”

This Sunday, July 27, Isa is launching Classmania Dragon War, her debut fantasy novel, proof that sometimes, childhood dreams stapled together on the living room floor can lead to something magical.

From bond paper to bookstores

“I tend to get attached to things I’m not supposed to be attached to,” Isa confessed. “Like when I finish a book, I read it again and again until the book is worn.”

For most of her early school years, Isa was homeschooled. Her best friend was also homeschooled, so she gave it a try and ended up staying for six years. Her mom, Percy, served as her teacher.

“Sometimes after we finish our lessons, she had nothing else to do, so she’d just write or doodle,” Percy shared. “That’s when we enrolled her in The Writers’ Club. They had weekly writing assignments. Then later, we joined The Book Writers’ Club. That’s where she wrote Classmania Dragon War.”

The book is pure fantasy, featuring dragons, cursed relics, and kingdoms at war. But it’s also deeply personal.

“Classmania came from our group chat with my homeschool classmates,” Isa said. “We used to roleplay as queens and kings. I thought, why not turn that into a story?”

Not always an easy journey

After six years at home, Isa is now in Grade 7 at Mary Help of Christians School in Minglanilla. The transition hasn’t been smooth.

“After homeschooling, it’s my first time in regular school,” she said. “I’m not used to classmates being badlungon. Ma-pressure gyud ko ana, but I always think lang nga I need to adjust.”

At home, Isa balances her schoolwork with her other roles; she sings in the children’s choir, serves in the Kids Ministry at the Feast Golden Prince, and helps her parents when needed.

“She’s always been helpful,” said her father, Rendon. “Kung mangayo mi’g tabang, mutabang gyud na siya. I cannot ask for more.”

A father’s answered prayer

“Isa” means God’s promise, a name chosen with intention.

“We prayed for a baby girl,” Rendon said. “Pag minyo namo [ni Percy], amo gyud gi-pray nga we want a girl. Then God gave her to us. Mao nga Isabella. She’s a gift.”

He remembers holding her as a newborn in the nursery room at Cebu Doctors Hospital. Now, he watches her prepare to launch her first book.

“This is so humbling. Proud kaayo ko. While you’re doing this interview, the Lord is reminding me again of His goodness through Isa.”

Lessons from home

Looking back, Rendon believes it all started with something simple: reading.

“Parents should know—it starts at home. We were very intentional gyud. Even when they didn’t know how to read, we’d read to them. With feelings pa gyud. Then sunod, Isa started making her own books with bond paper and a stapler. She’d write, draw, then read.”

Percy added, “This book, for us, is like her trophy. Trophies sa iyang homeschooling journey.”

Writing with heart

Isa writes when she can, usually before dinner, and assignments after. She can finish a short story in a week. Classmania Dragon War took longer, but the passion was the same.

“It’s comforting,” she said. “When I write, I feel like I belong in the story.”

Her stories are often about dragons, inspired by her favorite author, Tui T. Sutherland, writer of the Wings of Fire series.

“Her books have dry humor, and they’re entertaining to read. I like that. I want to write like that, too.”

Even when tired or stuck, Isa finds her way back to words.

“There was a time I went a week without writing. I just read for a while. When I feel recharged, I write again.”

At 12, Isa has written more than many adults ever will. And she’s just getting started.

“To kids out there aspiring mo write,” she said, “I want to say to them: always chase your dreams. Trust in God, and eventually He will get you there.”

And to those wondering if they’re too young, or too unsure, to start?

Just remember the girl in Minglanilla, sitting on the floor, stapling her dreams together. /csl

