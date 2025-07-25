NCR, 35 other areas on Friday: Palace suspends classes, allows WFH

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has ordered the suspension of classes at all levels and allowed the adoption of alternative work arrangements in Metro Manila and 35 provinces on Friday due to the persistent rains caused by Tropical Storm Dante and Typhoon Emong, and the southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

The order was contained in Memorandum Circular (MC) 93 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Thursday.

Apart from Metro Manila, MC 93 also covers the following areas:

Ilocos Sur Benguet La Union Pangasinan Zambales Bataan Occidental Mindoro Ilocos Norte Abra Mountain Province

Ifugao Tarlac Pampanga Laguna Cavite Babuyan Group of Islands Batangas Cagayan Isabela Apayao

Kalinga Quirino Nueva Vizcaya Aurora Nueva Ecija Bulacan Rizal Quezon Marinduque Oriental Mindoro

Romblon Palawan Camarines Norte Camarines Sur, and Albay

Government agencies responsible for basic, vital and health services, preparedness and response duties must continue to remain operational to ensure continuity of essential government functions, according to MC 93.

“Subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations, and as determined by the respective heads of agencies, non-vital government employees of such agencies and all other government employees in the same areas shall be on alternate work arrangement, either as part of the skeleton workforce or under a work from home arrangement,” the order read.

Based on MC 93, localized cancellation or suspension of classes and/or work in government offices in other regions may be implemented by their respective local chief executives, pursuant to relevant laws, rules and regulations.

The suspension and/or adoption of alternative work arrangements in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.

MC 93 took effect immediately. (PNA)

