Emong makes landfall in Pangasinan, Signal No. 4 up in 3 Ilocos areas

MANILA, Philippines —The state weather bureau in its 11:00 p.m., July 24, bulletin said that three areas in Luzon have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4.

This as Typhoon Emong (international name: Co-may) made landfall in Pangasinan on Thursday night.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Emong made landfall in the vicinity of Agno, Pangasinan at 10:40 p.m. on July 24.

Hence, these areas were placed under the following wind signals:

Signal No. 4 (winds between 118 and 184 kilometers per hour in the next 12 hours)

-Southwestern portion of La Union (Bangar, Luna, Balaoan, Bacnotan, San Juan, City of San Fernando, Bauang, Caba, Aringay, Agoo, Santo Tomas)

-Western portion of Ilocos Sur (Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Tagudin)

– Northern portion of Pangasinan (Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda, City of Alaminos, Burgos, Dasol, Mabini, Sual)

Signal No. 3 (winds between 89 and 117 kph in the next 18 hours)

-Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Laoag City, San Nicolas, Sarrat, Dingras, Solsona, Nueva Era, City of Batac, Marcos, Paoay, Currimao, Banna, Pinili, Badoc)

-Rest of Ilocos Sur

-Rest of La Union

-Central portion of Pangasinan (Lingayen, Bugallon, Infanta, Dagupan City, San Fabian, Binmaley, Labrador, Sison, Pozorrubio, San Jacinto, Mangaldan, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, San Carlos City, Aguilar)

-Abra

-Western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko)

-Western portion of Benguet (Sablan, Kapangan, Mankayan, Tuba, Bakun, Kibungan)

-Extreme northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz)

Signal No. 2 (winds between 62 and 88 kph in the next 24 hours)

-Rest of Ilocos Norte

-Rest of Pangasinan

-Northern portion of Zambales (Masinloc, Candelaria, Palauig, Iba)

-Apayao

-Kalinga

-Rest of Mountain Province

-Rest of Benguet

-Ifugao

-Batanes

-Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

-Northern and western portions of Isabela (Cordon, City of Santiago, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, San Manuel, Luna, Aurora, Burgos, Roxas, Quirino, Mallig, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Cabagan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Santo Tomas, Tumauini, Gamu, Ilagan City, City of Cauayan, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian)

-Northwestern portion of Quirino (Diffun)

-Western and central portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Santa Fe, Ambaguio, Aritao, Bambang, Bayombong, Villaverde, Solano, Bagabag, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi)

-Northwestern portion of Nueva Ecija (Nampicuan, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Lupao, Carranglan, Guimba)

-Northern portion of Tarlac (Mayantoc, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Pura, Ramos, Anao, San Manuel, Moncada, Paniqui, Camiling, San Clemente)

Signal No. 1 (winds between 39 and 61 kph in the next 36 hours)

-Rest of Isabela

-Rest of Quirino

-Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

-Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis)

-Rest of Nueva Ecija

-Rest of Tarlac

-Western and central portions of Pampanga (Porac, Floridablanca, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Magalang, Mexico, Bacolor, City of San Fernando, Santa Rita, Guagua, Arayat, Lubao, Santa Ana)

-Northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong)

-Rest of Zambales

Emong was packing a maximum wind speed of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 165 kph while slowly moving to the east.

The typhoon will cross Northern Luzon and emerge over the Babuyan Channel by Friday morning or noon, Pagasa projected. /gsg

