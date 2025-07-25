Pagasa says Emong to make 2nd landfall, Signal No. 4 up in 2 areas

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau has forecast that Typhoon Emong (International name: Co-may) will make a second landfall in Ilocos Sur or La Union on Friday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 over parts of the two aforementioned provinces.

Emong was monitored over the coastal waters pf Banga, La Union with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 165 kph and swirling northeast at 20 kph, said Pagasa in its 5:00 a.m. update.

Emong on Thursday evening made landfall in the vicinity of Agno, Pangasinan.

Tracking Emong

“Emong may maintain its strength as it makes its second landfall. A slight weakening prior to its second landfall due to increasing interaction with the terrain of northwestern Luzon is not ruled out. Nevertheless, the passage of Emong will trigger a weakening trend, which is expected to continue for the rest of the forecast period,” Pagasa said.

“Emong will make another landfall in Ilocos Sur or La Union this morning. Afterwards, it will cross the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and emerge over the Babuyan Channel before noon. Emong will then move northeastward and pass close or over Babuyan Islands between this noon and afternoon. It may also pass near Batanes between this afternoon or evening,” added Pagasa.

Rough seas

Pagasa likewise warned of rough sea conditions in affected areas, with waves of up to 14 meters possible in western seaboards of Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

“Sea travel is risky all types or tonnage of vessels. All mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbor as soon as possible until winds and waves subside..” Pagasa said.

Areas under Signal No. 4

Winds greater than 118 km/h up to 184 km/h may be expected in at least 12 hours.

Southwestern portion of Ilocos Sur (Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon, Suyo)

Northern and central portions of La Union (Bangar, Luna, Balaoan, Bacnotan, San Juan, City of San Fernando, Bauang, Sudipen, Santol, Caba, Aringay, San Gabriel, Bagulin, Naguilian, Burgos)

Areas under Signal No. 3

Winds greater than 89 km/h up to 117 km/h may be expected in at least 18 hours.

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Laoag City, San Nicolas, Sarrat, Dingras, Solsona, Nueva Era, City of Batac, Marcos, Paoay, Currimao, Banna, Pinili, Badoc)

Rest of Ilocos Sur

Rest of La Union

Western portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao, Calanasan)

Abra

Western portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pasil, Tinglayan, Lubuagan)

Western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko, Sabangan, Bontoc, Sadanga)

Western portion of Benguet (Sablan, Mankayan, Tuba, Bakun, Kibungan, Kapangan, La Trinidad, Tublay, Baguio City, Atok)

Northern portion of Pangasinan (Lingayen, Bugallon, Infanta, Dagupan City, San Fabian, Binmaley, Labrador, Sison, Pozorrubio, San Jacinto, Mangaldan, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, San Carlos City, Aguilar, Bolinao, Bani, City of Alaminos, Sual, Mabini, Dasol, Burgos, Agno, Anda)

Areas under Signal No. 2

Winds greater than 62 km/h and up to 88 km/h may be expected in at least 24 hours.

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Rest of Pangasinan

Northern portion of Zambales (Masinloc, Candelaria, Palauig, Iba, Santa Cruz)

Rest of Apayao

Rest of Kalinga

Rest of Mountain Province

Rest of Benguet

Ifugao

Batanes Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northern and western portions of Isabela (Cordon, City of Santiago, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, San Manuel, Luna, Aurora, Burgos, Roxas, Quirino, Mallig, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Cabagan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Santo Tomas, Tumauini, Gamu, Ilagan City, City of Cauayan, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian)

Northwestern portion of Quirino (Diffun)

Western and central portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Santa Fe, Ambaguio, Aritao, Bambang, Bayombong, Villaverde, Solano, Bagabag, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi)

Northwestern portion of Nueva Ecija (Nampicuan, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Lupao, Carranglan, Guimba)

Northern portion of Tarlac (Mayantoc, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Pura, Ramos, Anao, San Manuel, Moncada, Paniqui, Camiling, San Clemente)

Areas under Signal No. 1

Winds of 39-61 km/h may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours

Rest of Isabela

Rest of Quirino

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis)

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Rest of Tarlac

Western and central portions of Pampanga (Porac, Floridablanca, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Magalang, Mexico, Bacolor, City of San Fernando, Santa Rita, Guagua, Arayat, Lubao, Santa Ana)

Rest of Zambales

Northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong)

“Habagat” onslaught

Meanwhile, Emong has also enhanced the southwest monsoon, or locally known as “habagat”, which is forecast to bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas, especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds, on Friday:

Metro Manila

Central Luzon (areas not under Wind Signal)

Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon)

Bicol Region

Mimaropa (Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan)

Visayas

Zamboanga del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Camiguin

Dinagat Islands

Davao Oriental

After the possibility of making another landfall in Ilocos Sur or La Union this Friday morning, the Pagasa said Emong will cross the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and emerge over the Babuyan Channel before noon.

The typhoon will then move northeastward and pass close to or over Babuyan Islands between this Friday noon and afternoon and may also pass near Batanes between this Friday afternoon or evening. /gsg

Heavy Rainfall Outlook



Refer to Weather Advisory No. 39 issued at 5:00 AM today for the heavy rainfall outlook due to EMONG and the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by DANTE and EMONG.

Luzon The rest of Ilocos Norte, the rest of Pangasinan, the northern portion of Zambales (Masinloc, Candelaria, Palauig, Iba, Santa Cruz), the rest of Apayao, the rest of Kalinga, the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Benguet, Ifugao, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern and western portions of Isabela (Cordon, City of Santiago, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, San Manuel, Luna, Aurora, Burgos, Roxas, Quirino, Mallig, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Cabagan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Santo Tomas, Tumauini, Gamu, Ilagan City, City of Cauayan, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian), the northwestern portion of Quirino (Diffun), the western and central portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Santa Fe, Ambaguio, Aritao, Bambang, Bayombong, Villaverde, Solano, Bagabag, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi), the northwestern portion of Nueva Ecija (Nampicuan, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Lupao, Carranglan, Guimba), and the northern portion of Tarlac (Mayantoc, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Pura, Ramos, Anao, San Manuel, Moncada, Paniqui, Camiling, San Clemente)



Severe Winds



The wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone. Local winds may be slightly stronger/enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds. Winds are less strong in areas sheltered from the prevailing wind direction.



Significant to severe impacts from typhoon-force winds are possible within any of the localities where Wind Signal No. 4 is hoisted.

Moderate to significant impacts from storm-force winds are possible within any of the localities where Wind Signal No. 3 is hoisted.

Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible within any of the localities where Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted.

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under Wind Signal No. 1.

The enhanced Southwest Monsoon will bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas (especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds):

Today: Central Luzon (areas not under Wind Signal), Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, and Davao Oriental.

Tomorrow (26 July): Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley (areas not under Wind Signal), Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Lanao del Norte

Sunday (27 July): Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, and Visayas.

Coastal Inundation



There is a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights reaching 1.0 to 3.0 m within 24 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales. Refer to Storm Surge Warning No. 6 issued at 2:00 AM today for the details.

HAZARDS AFFECTING COASTAL WATERS

A Gale Warning is in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. Refer to Gale Warning No. 5 issued at 5:00 AM today.



24-Hour Sea Condition Outlook

Forecast wave heights are not related to storm surge heights.

Up to very high seas over the following coastal waters:

Up to 14.0 m: The western seaboards of Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan

Up to 8.0 m: The western seaboard of Zambales; the remaining seaboard of Pangasinan.

Up to 6.0 m: The western seaboard of Bataan.

Up to 4.5 m: The western seaboards of Batangas, Lubang Islands, and Occidental Mindoro; the eastern seaboards of mainland Cagayan and Isabela

Sea travel is risky all types or tonnage of vessels. All mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbor as soon as possible until winds and waves subside.

Up to rough seas over the following coastal waters:

Up to 3.5 m: The western seaboards of Palawan including Calamian Islands; the northeastern seaboard of Aurora; the eastern seaboards of Babuyan Islands

Up to 3.0 m: The seaboards of Batanes, Marinduque, and Kalayaan Islands; the remaining seaboards of Babuyan Islands and Bataan; the southern seaboard of Quezon; the eastern seaboard of Oriental Mindoro; the northern and western seaboards of Romblon and Ilocos Norte;

Mariners of small seacrafts, including all types of motorbancas, are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.

Up to moderate seas over the following coastal waters:

Up to 2.5 m: The remaining seaboards of mainland Cagayan, Aurora, Calamian Islands, and Cavite; the seaboards of Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and Surigao del Sur; the western seaboard of Antique; the eastern seaboards of Catanduanes and Davao Oriental

Up to 2.0 m: The seaboards of Aklan, and Northern Samar; the remaining seaboards of Bicol Region, Batangas, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, and Romblon; the southwestern seaboard of Negros Occidental and Iloilo; the western seaboard of Guimaras.

Mariners of motorbancas and similarly-sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigation under these conditions.

TRACK AND INTENSITY OUTLOOK

On the forecast track, the center of EMONG will make another landfall in Ilocos Sur or La Union this morning. Afterwards, it will cross the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and emerge over the Babuyan Channel before noon. EMONG will then move northeastward and pass close or over Babuyan Islands between this noon and afternoon. It may also pass near Batanes between this afternoon or evening.

EMONG may maintain its strength as it makes its second landfall. A slight weakening prior to its second landfall due to increasing interaction with the terrain of northwestern Luzon is not ruled out. Nevertheless, the passage of EMONG will trigger a weakening trend, which is expected to continue for the rest of the forecast period.

Location of eye/center

The center of Typhoon EMONG was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of Bangar, La Union (16.9 °N, 120.3 °E )

Movement

Moving Northeastward at 20 km/h

Strength

Maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 165 km/h

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP