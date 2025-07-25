Cebu Sona protests to be held, real ‘state of nation’ to be revealed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Marcos singilin, Duterte panagutin!”

This is the rallying cry of various sectoral groups in Cebu and Central Visayas as they demand accountability from the country’s top leaders for economic mismanagement, corruption, and broken promises.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) – Central Visayas, together with other progressive organizations, will hold a march rally on Monday, July 28, at 9 a.m., starting at Fuente Osmeña Circle, to “expose the real state of the nation,” particularly in Cebu and the Central Visayas region.

According to Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of BAYAN – Central Visayas, the protest will highlight the worsening crisis under the Marcos Jr. administration and push for justice and reform.

“Ang BAYAN, kuyog pud sa ubang progresibong grupo, mohimo og march rally aron ipaabot unsa jud ang tinuod nga estado sa katawhang Pilipino,” Paglinawan said during a press briefing on July 24.

(The Bayan, together with other progressive groups, will hold a march rally so that we can let it reach them what the true state of the Filipino people is.)

The rally will also call for the conviction of former President Rodrigo Duterte, currently detained at The Hague, and the initiation of impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Protesters will renew demands for genuine agrarian reform and long-overdue economic policies aimed at uplifting poor communities.

BAYAN also raised concerns over the ongoing red-tagging and terrorist labeling of activists and organizers across Central Visayas.

“Among i-expose karong Lunes unsa ang tinuod nga kahimtang sa nagkalain-laing sektor, partikular dinhi sa Cebu ug sa Central Visayas,” he added.

(We will expose this Monday what really is the true situation of the different sectors, particularly, here in Cebu and the Central Visayas.)

Earlier on July 24, Cebuano progressive leaders gathered for a press conference at Fr. Rudy Romano Hall inside the Redemptorist Church to discuss local conditions ahead of President Marcos Jr.’s upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The group criticized the government’s failure to deliver on its promises of change. They emphasized the need for transparency and genuine reform.

Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing flooding caused by heavy rains from the southwest monsoon or habagat, the Palace has suspended all SONA-related activities.

According to a statement from Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the Marcos administration is shifting full attention to flood response and relief operations.

Classes at all levels and work in government offices have also been suspended in the National Capital Region since Monday and in nearby provinces due to widespread flooding in recent days.

The 2025 State of the Nation Address will also take place on Monday, July 28.

