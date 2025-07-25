P63.90M Lotto 6/42 jackpot won by lone bettor on July 24
MANILA, Philippines — The P63.90 million jackpot in Thursday night’s Lotto 6/42 draw was won by a lone bettor.
That is according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).
The winning numbers were 24-34-32-09-21-16.
No player, however, picked the Super Lotto 6/49’s combination of 47-42-29-31-48-08. which had a P38.97-million jackpot at stake.
The Lotto 6/42 jackpot of P25.05 million was previously won by a lone bettor last June 19.
Meanwhile, the Superlotto 6/49 jackpot of P97.89-million jackpot was last won by a lone bettor on April 26.
The next Lotto 6/42 draw will be on Saturday, while the next Superlotto 6/49 draw will be on Sunday. /gsg
