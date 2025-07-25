Emong intensifies habagat, Cebu to experience strong gusts, rough seas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While Typhoon Emong is not expected to directly hit Cebu, it will strengthen the southwest monsoon (habagat), bringing strong winds, rough seas, and scattered rain showers across the province this weekend.

Just a week after Severe Tropical Storm Crising caused heavy rainfall, flooding, traffic disruptions, and landslides in parts of Cebu, residents are once again urged to stay vigilant.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan), said the typhoon itself posed no significant impact over Cebu.

However, its enhancement of the habagat or southwest monsoon will be felt.

“Emong has no significant impact on Cebu. However, the enhanced habagat will bring moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. Mag-amping ang non-motorized bangka o sakayan (Those using motorized bancas and small bancas are urged to be more careful),” Quiblat said in a text message on Friday, July 25.

Cebuanos can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms today and throughout the weekend. Temperatures will range from 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, he said.

Emong’s second landfall

As of 3 a.m. Friday, the eye of Typhoon Emong (international name: Co-may) was located over the coastal waters of Bacnotan, La Union, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center, gusts of up to 165 km/h, and a central pressure of 975 hPa.

It is moving northeastward at 20 km/h.

The state weather bureau said Emong would be expected to make a second landfall either in Ilocos Sur or the northern portion of La Union before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outward up to 260 km from the center of the cyclone, according to Pagasa’s latest Tropical Cyclone Bulletin.

Class suspensions in Luzon

Due to persistent rains brought by Typhoon Emong, the lingering effects of Tropical Storm Dante, and the intensified habagat, Malacañang suspended classes at all levels and allowed alternative work arrangements in Metro Manila and 35 other provinces.

The suspension order was contained in Memorandum Circular No. 93, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Thursday.

Forecast for Cebu: July 25–27

Friday, July 25 – Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain showers or thunderstorms; southwest winds at moderate strength; coastal waters moderate. Temperature: 26–32°C

Saturday, July 26 – Same conditions with temperatures slightly cooler at 26–30°C

Sunday, July 27 – Slight improvement with light to moderate southwest winds and slight to moderate seas. Temperature: 26–32°C

Pagasa also continues to monitor two tropical cyclones outside the PAR: Tropical Storm Francisco, located 740 km north-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, and Tropical Storm Krosa, spotted 2,030 km east of southeastern Luzon.

The public is advised to remain alert for updates, especially fisherfolk and operators of small sea vessels.

