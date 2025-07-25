Camarines Sur: 7-month-old baby drowns in flood

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines — A flood caused by continuous rains in Canaman town in Camarines Sur on Thursday morning (July 24) claimed the life of a 7-month-old baby, who drowned.

The father noticed that his daughter was missing from their living room and found her at the back portion of their kitchen in Barangay Sua at around 5 a.m., said Captain Bernie Undecimo, chief of Canaman police.

The victim possibly crawled to the portion of their house with no wall and fell in the flooded creek, said Undecimo.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. /jpv

