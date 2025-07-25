Habagat, 3 cyclones: Death toll rises to 25

MANILA, Philippines – The death toll from the combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon and the onslaught of tropical cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong has climbed to 25, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Friday.

Of the total, three have been confirmed – one each in Central Luzon, Northern Mindanao, and the Caraga region.

The remaining 22 fatalities are being verified – nine in the National Capital Region; three each in Calabarzon, Negros Island Region, and Western Visayas; two in Northern Mindanao; and one each in Mimaropa and Davao region.

Meanwhile, affected families are placed at 1,065,779, consisting of 3,849,624 residents living in 4,255 barangays in 17 regions.

As of this time, 47,522 families are taking shelter in 1,226 evacuation centers, while 27,685 families have taken refuge with relatives or friends.

The disaster response body also said 2,433 houses have been “partially damaged” and 486 have been “totally damaged.”

Meanwhile, agricultural and infrastructure damage was estimated at PHP366.9 million and PHP3.98 billion, respectively. (PNA)

