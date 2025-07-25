Trump mourns Hulk Hogan as ‘great friend,’ ‘MAGA all the way’

WASHINGTON, United States — US President Donald Trump on Thursday paid tribute to late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who had supported his return to the White House, as a “great friend” and “MAGA all the way.”

“He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive,” Trump said on social media.

In the speech, Hogan ripped his shirt off to reveal a Trump-Vance tank top.

Hogan, the 1980s icon of professional wrestling who helped propel the low-budget spectacle into the global spotlight and parlayed his prowess in the ring into pop culture stardom, died Thursday. He was 71.

The pro-wrestling legend, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was pronounced dead at a Florida hospital after emergency personnel responded to a cardiac arrest call at his home in Clearwater, police said.

The Hall of Fame talent — known for his towering 6’7″ (two-meter) physique, bandana and blond handlebar mustache — was ubiquitous during his heyday, acting in film and television, appearing in video games and promoting a range of products.

How he became a wrestling icon

Hogan was born on August 11, 1953 in the southern US state of Georgia to a construction worker father and a dance teacher mother. The family moved to Florida when he was a toddler.

After dropping out of university, Hogan was spotted at his gym by local wrestlers and was quickly swept into competitions.

His nickname came about in part because of comparisons to the Marvel superhero The Incredible Hulk, featured at the time in a television series.

He first competed in 1979 in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now known as WWE) but became a mainstay and fan favorite in the mid-1980s alongside others like Andre the Giant and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

At age 48 in 2002, in the waning days of his competitive career, he even battled Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

His brand of “Hulkamania” transferred to the small and big screen, with roles in films such as “Rocky III,” “No Holds Barred” and TV’s “Baywatch.”

“He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky three incredibly special. My heart breaks,” said ‘Rocky’ star Sylvester Stallone.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

But the scandal over his use of racial slurs led to his firing from WWE in 2015. He later apologized for his actions and was reinstated to the Hall of Fame.

