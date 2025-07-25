menu
Palawan Group of Companies partners with DSWD NCR and LANDBANK NCR to expand cash aid and insurance services

- July 25, 2025

The Palawan Group of Companies is reinforcing its mission of uplifting Filipinos through a significant new partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Land Bank of the Philippines.

 

Upholding its long-standing promise of “mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos” (affordable, fast, and hassle-free) service, Palawan Group of Companies aims to deliver financial assistance and strives to empower lives.

 

This collaboration, formalized at a ceremonial contract signing at the DSWD Sanctuary Center, follows a successful initial rollout in Region IV and is set to benefit approximately 300,000 individuals under DSWD’s core assistance programs in NCR.

Palawan Group

Palawan Group of Companies, DSWD NCR, and LandBank NCR formally signed the Memorandum of Agreement to strengthen payout services and support programs for Filipino families in crisis

PGC is thankful to once again be tapped for the crucial role of providing fast, dignified, and compassionate payout services for beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) and the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP). Beyond payouts, PGC continues to support DSWD’s Family Development Sessions (FDS), a vital component of the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program), which focuses on financial literacy, parenting, and community development.

Palawan Group

From left to right: Missy C. Baldemor, Palawan Group’s B2B Business Head; Audie A. Tome Jr., Branch Head, Land Bank Malacañang Branch; Office of the Assistant Regional Director for Operations; Rosemarie D. Atienza, Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado, Palawan Group’s Chief Business Development Officer; Benchie B. Gonzales, Director III, Office of the Assistant Regional Director for Administration; Bienvenido Jr. V. Barbosa, Director III, Office of the Assistant Regional Director for Operations.

Furthering its commitment to financial resilience, PGC has also introduced two new microinsurance products: PAMILYA 100 and PAMILYA PREMIUM 300 for the 4P’s member of DSWD. These affordable options, presented informatively by trained branch associates at payout counters, are designed to help families navigate unexpected crises. Upholding its long-standing promise of “mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos” (affordable, fast, and hassle-free) service, Palawan Group of Companies aims to deliver financial assistance and strives to empower lives.

Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado expressed Palawan Group’s gratitude for the partnership: “We are deeply grateful to be entrusted with this critical role in facilitating the payout for the beneficiaries under DSWD NCR programs, in collaboration with Landbank. This collaboration is a powerful testimony that public-private partnerships can make a remarkable contribution to the lives of our kababayans (countrymen).” 

Bienvenido Jr. V. Barbosa of DSWD NCR highlighted the importance of this initiative: “This is one of those opportunities that we truly want to happen. At DSWD NCR, we are fully committed to pushing forward with the digitalization of all our programs. This marks a breakthrough for DSWD, LandBank, and the Palawan Group of Companies.” 

Palawan Group

In a united effort to uplift Filipino communities, the Palawan Group, DSWD NCR, and LandBank NCR have partnered to promote financial inclusion, expand access to essential services, and strengthen the delivery of public support.

 

Palawan Group

Executives and staff of the Palawan Group struck the iconic “Happy to Serve You” pose, demonstrating their shared values of dedication, excellence, and genuine service to customers across the country.

As Palawan Group deepens its involvement in social protection and financial empowerment, it continues to demonstrate that accessible, community-driven services can create a lasting impact. Through its growing participation in government aid programs, microinsurance, and community development initiatives, Palawan Group solidifies its position as a private sector leader dedicated to uplifting lives and helping every Filipino family achieve a more secure and empowered future.

For more information, go to Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay Websites. 

