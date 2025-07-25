PVL in Cebu: Cebuana volleybelles take spotlight in homecoming games 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana volleybelles take the spotlight as they see action in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) On Tour in Cebu on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Coliseum in Basak, here.

It will be a long-awaited homecoming for the six Cebuana volleyball players as the PVL On Tour brings top-level action to Cebu.

The six Cebuana players making their homecoming are Dim Dim Pacres of the Galeries Tower Highrisers, Krich Macaslang of the NXLED Chameleons, Shiela Mae Kiseo and Zenneth Perolino of the PLDT High Speed Hitters, and Lorene Toring and Piere Abellana of the Farm Fresh Foxies.

They’ll take part in the four scheduled PVL On Tour matches this weekend, giving Cebuano fans a front-row seat to elite-level volleyball and a glimpse of homegrown excellence.

No pressure

For these Cebuanas, playing in front of their fellow Cebuanos hits differently. It’s a proud moment to show how far they’ve come since their local league days.

“Wala kaayo mi pressure. Ang focus namo karon kay progress kay bag-o among program, bag-o si coach, kami tanan nag-adjust. Ang ingon ni coach, enjoy the progress whatever the result,” said the 6-footer Toring, who last played in Cebu in 2015 with Southwestern University in the Cebu Schools athletics Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) volleyball tournament.

(We don’t really feel much pressure. Our focus right now is on progress because we have a new program, a new coach, and we’re all still adjusting. Coach said, enjoy the progress whatever the result.)

Pierre Abellana, a former University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warrior, sees this moment as a full-circle experience. From playing in the Cesafi to college volleyball in Manila, and now representing Cebu on the PVL stage.

“Exciting gyud nga duwa. Bisan walay pressure, paningkamotan namo nga malingaw ang mga fans,” she said.

(It’s really an exciting game. Even without pressure, we’ll do our best to give the fans a good time.)

Home hits different

For Krich Macaslang, a proud daughter of Danao City who now stars for the undefeated NXLED Chameleons, playing at home carries a different kind of energy.

“Lahi ra gyud ang feeling nga mga Cebuanos ang motan-aw. Ganahan ko moduwa para sa ilaha, para mapakita nga kaya sa Cebuanas makipag-level sa mga taga-Manila,” she shared.

(It really feels different when it’s Cubans watching. I want to play for them, to show that Cebuanas can compete at the same level as those from Manila.)

Despite her team’s 3-0 record, Macaslang knows the competition stays tough.

“Lisod ang back-to-back games, pero nadala namo among experience sa Batangas. Ingnan mi ni coach nga bisan 3-0, stay humble. Always play hard.”

(Back-to-back games are tough, but we brought with us the experience we had in Batangas. Coach told us that even if we’re at 3-0, we should stay humble. Always play hard.)

Shiela Mae Kiseo and Zenneth Perolino, both former Cesafi standouts, are grateful for the rare opportunity to play as professionals on Cebu soil.

“Nindot sa feeling kay diri gyud mi moduwa. First time namo as pros, dili na Cesafi players. Proud kaayo nga naa mi diri,” said Kiseo, a Cebu Gov’s Cup MVP.

(It feels great because we’re playing here. It’s our first time as pros, not Cesafi players anymore. We’re really proud to be here.)

Perolino, who once suited up for the University of Cebu (UC) Lady Webmasters, called the experience surreal.

“Kinsa magdahom nga ang bata sa una sa Cesafi karon naa na sa PVL, nagduwa sa pro league para sa hometown? It’s an honor,” she said.

(Who would’ve thought that the kid who used to play in Cesafi is now in the PVL, playing in the pro league for her hometown? It’s an honor.)

PVL Cebu schedule

The PVL On Tour kicks off on Saturday, July 26, with NXLED taking on PLDT in the opening game at 4 PM, followed by Galeries Tower squaring off against Farm Fresh.

On Sunday, July 27, PLDT will face Galeries Tower in the first game also at 4 PM, while Farm Fresh will go up against NXLED in the final matchup of the weekend.

