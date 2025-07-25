Peñafrancia novena for nine Saturdays starts July 26

Bicolanos in Cebu and devotees of the Our Lady of Peñafrancia are encouraged to attend the novena masses to be held for nine consecutive Saturdays starting July 26, 2025, leading to the fiesta celebration on September 21.

The novena masses will be held at the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Capitol Parish) at N. Escario St., Camputhaw, Cebu City.

The novena masses will run for nine Saturdays or on the following dates: July 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, September 6, 13, and 20. The feast day will be on September 21, a Sunday. Novena starts at 5 p.m., followed by mass at 5:30 p.m. on all those Saturdays.

Sponsors are the different Bicol Association of Cebu Inc. (BACI) members and their families, and devotees of Our Lady of Peñafrancia, who is fondly called “Ina,” the patroness of the Bicol region.

Those interested to know more about the novena masses can ring Lucille Sanson at (0933) 146 6446 or Pete de Castro at (0917) 632 4799. (PR)

