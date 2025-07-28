Soon-to-open South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao-MGallery Collection to showcase local culture & nature in enchanting Bohol

South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection will open its doors on 8th August 2025, introducing a new era of luxury hospitality and local storytelling to Bohol, the biologically diverse and heritage-rich island province in the Philippines.

Inspired by Sirenna, the spirit of the sea, this new beachfront resort immerses travellers in a world of sustainable luxury and organic experiences.

With its blend of tropical scenery, cultural charm, and natural beauty – including vibrant coral reefs, the mysterious UNESCO-listed Chocolate Hills, and a tarsier conservation sanctuary – Bohol has the potential to become Southeast Asia’s next dream destination.

This makes it the perfect fit for MGallery Collection, which strives to tell intriguing stories in one-of-a-kind locations. Nestled on Bohol’s most beautiful beach, less than 5km from Bohol-Panglao International Airport, South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection lets guests explore the exotic wonders of this idyllic island, above and beneath the waves.

Sustainable Luxury, Inspired by the Spirit of Nature

Inspired by the legend of Sirenna, the “spirit of the sea” and guardian of Bohol, South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection captures the cultural essence of this aquatic wonderland. The waters beyond the beach are crystal-clear, and guests can swim out among tropical fish and colourful corals that shimmer in the sunlight. Then, a mysterious sunken plane rests peacefully on the seabed – guarded, according to Boholano folklore, by local spirits.

Guided by these myths and legends, industry-leading architects and interior artists, including Patricia Ho of White Jacket, Philip Pond of Atelier Pond, and Patrick Keane of Enter Projects Asia, came together to craft a captivating design concept that tells the story of Bohol’s time-honoured traditions, folk tales, tribal roots, and agricultural heritage.

Having entered through a dramatic archway of entwined vines and branches, visitors are greeted in a light-filled lobby in the shade of a majestic banyan tree. Every low-rise building is crafted to respect traditional architecture, using locally sourced materials, flowing shapes and indigenous designs that blur the boundaries with nature. The iconic Walk Bridge is a spiralled walkway, while the heady fragrance of the lemongrass garden floats throughout the open-planned resort. Each of the 188 rooms and suites is a luxurious sanctuary, rooted in biophilic design and Boholano storytelling, with rustic-chic interiors that feature handwoven headboards, bamboo accents, rattan lighting, and coconut wood furnishings.

Sensory Experiences to Connect with the Local Culture

Guests, and families in particular, can embark on meaningful, low-impact journeys infused with the spirit of Bohol. Reef snorkelling, diving at a nearby planewreck, serene spa treatments, family activities, and authentic rituals are all enriched with the personal warmth of Filipino hospitality. Just 1km from the resort, the working farm lets eco-conscious explorers embrace the art of sustainable island living, with animal feeding and workshops, and close encounters with friendly carabao (local water buffalo). Diverse dining can be savoured at four restaurants & bars, young guests can enjoy fun-filled days at a colourful kids’ club, and a striking pavilion and alfresco lawn set the stage for exceptional events, including weddings.

Signature MGallery Moment – The Timeless Crystal of Bohol

Under MGallery’s signature M Moments experiences, which are designed to provide a connection with the artisan traditions of the destination, guests can discover “The Timeless Crystal of Bohol” –asin tibuok– a rare type of sea salt that is only found in this part of the Philippines. An exclusive excursion transports guests through the time-honoured process of producing this unique product.

Danish Khan, the resort’s General Manager, says: “South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection is more than just a destination; it’s a living narrative. We offer signature experiences that bring the story of culture to every guest journey. We have created a place where Boholano culture comes alive, where nature and luxury exist in harmony, and where every guest creates meaningful connections that transform every stay into a personal story.”

To be among the first people in the world to experience South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection, guests can enjoy an exclusive “Elite Access” offer available for booking from July 4 to October 31, with stay dates between August 8 and October 31, 2025. This rewarding promotion includes PHP 3,000 in resort credit, which can be redeemed for dining experiences and leisure activities. ALL and Accor Plus members will receive additional benefits. To book, please email [email protected], call +63 038 507 0010, or reserve your stay here.