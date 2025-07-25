House scraps red carpet, glamour for Marcos’ Sona 2025

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has scrapped red carpet ceremonies, fashion coverage, and photo ops for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 28 to “show solidarity” with communities hit by recent typhoons.

Based on a memorandum signed by House Secretary-General Reginald Velasco, several adjustments have been made for this year’s opening of the 20th Congress and Marcos’ Sona at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

The red carpet will now be strictly for ingress and official protocol, with staged ceremonies, fashion coverage, and photo setups no longer allowed.

However, members may still be interviewed by reporters.

“These adjustments reflect our solidarity with affected communities and our commitment to uphold the dignity of this national gathering,” the memorandum read.

Sen. Bato dela Rosa said he no longer expects anything from the government as he reiterated that he has no plans to attend Sona.

Meanwhile, formal attire remains required for those attending Marcos’ speech, with traditional wear such as the barong or Filipiniana encouraged.

“Members are respectfully urged to avoid ostentatious displays and exercise discretion in their wardrobe choices,” the memorandum further read.

Senate

Meanwhile, Senate president Chiz Escudero likewise directed removing the red carpet in the Senate for this year, specifically during the opening of the 20th Congress in the upper chamber.

“No red carpet at the Senate,” Escudero was quoted as saying by staff.

Traditionally, a high-profile event, the memorandum was released after several lawmakers called for a toned-down Sona out of respect for Filipinos affected by recent flooding caused by typhoons and the southwest monsoon.

