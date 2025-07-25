Osmeña slams Hontiveros over flooded, unused TVs: ‘That’s graft, bastos’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sixteen brand-new television sets intended for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 were left unused and ended up submerged in floodwaters on July 16.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, on Friday, called this a case of “graft.”

The 55-inch Skyworth Eye Care TVs, stored in the lower ground of an annex building of the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City, were soaked during the heavy flooding last July 16.

READ: Tomas Osmeña: Cebu City Hall irregularities just the ‘tip of the iceberg’

The deluge was caused by the intensified southwest monsoon or habagat due to Severe Tropical Storm Crising, which inundated parts of Cebu City, including Imus Avenue.

Joy Augustus Young, former city councilor and current education consultant of Cebu City, in an interview on Friday, July 25, questioned how this happened and why there were 16 extra brand new TV units which were part of the budget of the Palaro.

“Giunsa na nila pagpalit? And I’m sure these are overpriced. Pusta ko,” Young said.

(How did they buy them? And I’m sure these are overpriced. I will bet on it.)

READ: VIDEOS: Flooding in parts of Cebu after heavy downpour on July 16

Young confirmed that the TV sets were among the surplus units acquired for the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, hosted by Cebu City in July. He said they were temporarily stored at the lower ground room, which had never been flooded before.

“Na-timing nga nag-bagyo last week. Mao to grabehan kay nisaka ang tubig. Didto sa bodega sa Ramos Building… Maayo gani nabantayan, unya nakit-an nila nga nabasa na ang mga TV, so ilang gihakot sa third floor. Usa ka dangaw ang nabasa, if wala pa nabantayi, basa na gyud tanan kay abot gud patuhod ang tubig didto,” Young explained.

(It just so happened that there was a tropical depression last week. It got worse and the water rose. There at the storeroom in the Ramos Building…It’s a good thing that someone noticed and then they saw that the TV units were already wet, so they moved it to the third floor. The units were wet by an estimated length of a palm of the hand. If they had not noticed [the storeroom being flooded] then TV units would have been drenched in water because the water there reached to the knees.)

When asked if the TV units would still work, Young said that they had to make sure that the TV sets would be fully dried to find out if they would still work.

He said that it would only be then that they would test the functionality of all the TV units.

READ: Floods worsen yearly despite P1.4 billion daily budget – Villanueva

But for Osmeña, it’s more than just an “oversight.”

“In life, everything is overlook[ed] and when the problem comes up, you adjust to it. We always overlook everyday. Nothing is perfect… but in the case of the flooded TVs? That, to me, is graft. That’s bastos (rude),” Osmeña said on Friday.

“Why did they buy so many TV sets, and don’t know what they would do with them? Kay humana man ang kickback, and you just put it there and get flooded. ‘Ay, sorry.’ I get angry over these sorts of things,” he added.

(Why did they buy so many TV sets, and don’t know what they would do with them? Because the kickbacks are already done, and you just put it there and get flooded. ‘Sorry’. I get angry over these sorts of things.)

The vice mayor said former Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, who was a member of the executive committee of Palarong Pambasa 2024, must explain the procurement and management of the TV units.

“That’s why Dondon [Hontiveros] has to explain. Why did you buy the TV sets? Why did you buy all these stupid things? Even the repairs of the oval — until now it’s not finished,” Osmeña added.

Former Vice Mayor Hontiveros when asked to react on Vice Mayor Osmeña’s allegations, said that he would still ask and find out who was in charge of the purchase.

“Will inquire sa kinsa in charge sa purchase and the end user of the sets, ha,” said Hontiveros.

(I will inquire first who was in charge of the purchase and the end user of the sets.)

Last July, Cebu City hosted the Palarong Pambansa. The city government initially budgeted P405 million but the amount was eventually slashed to P262 million.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP