‘Grit and grace’ set Cebuana athletes apart in PVL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Grit, fight, and heart. These are the traits that define a Cebuana volleyball player, according to six proud Cebuanas currently competing in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Set to take center stage in front of their home crowd at the PVL On Tour this weekend at the USJ-R Basak Campus Coliseum are Dimdim Pacres of the Galeries Tower Highrisers; Krich Macaslang of the NXLED Chameleons; Shiela Mae Kiseo and Zenneth Perolino of the PLDT High Speed Hitters; and Lorene Toring and Piere Abellana of the Farm Fresh Foxies.

In interviews with CDN Digital, the six shared what it truly means to be a Cebuana athlete and how that identity helped them rise to the country’s top volleyball league.

For Macaslang, a native of Danao City, the Cebuana identity is rooted in a relentless spirit.

“Cebuanas are super gritty. Yes, many athletes are gritty, but there’s a certain spirit in us we don’t give up even when we’re far from our families. The level of effort and heart that Cebuanos give to the sport is different,” she said.

Pacres, a Mandaue City native and Palarong Pambansa silver medalist who suited up for the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School, described being a “Bisdak” as synonymous with courage.

“Bisdaks are brave and fearless. That’s our advantage as Cebuanos we’re used to facing challenges head-on,” she said.

For Toring, who once starred for the SWU-Phinma Lady Cobras, Cebuana athletes carry a unique blend of fire and flair.

“Cebuanas don’t like to lose we’re tough, and of course, we’re beautiful,” she quipped.

Abellana echoed that sentiment. Despite often being undersized compared to other players, she said Cebuanas have no shortage of fight.

“Cebuanas are fearless. We may be smaller, but we’re tough,” said Abellana.

Kiseo, a former MVP in the Governor’s Cup volleyball tournament from Mandaue City, emphasized the importance of pushing past limitations especially when competing in Manila’s tough volleyball scene.

“Our life experiences taught us to push ourselves. Being an athlete isn’t easy. We had to go beyond our limits to be where we are now and to prove to our families that we can make it,” she said.

Kiseo also credited Cebuana’s fighting spirit to some of players she look up to including Sisi Rondina and Deana Wong who are two of the current PVL stars.

Perolino believes Cebuanos have a distinct authenticity that sets them apart a natural fighting spirit that can’t be taught.

“Our authenticity as Cebuanos makes us stand out. I think being a Cebuana taught me how to fight and that’s what makes us different,” said Perolino.

These proud Cebuanas will showcase their skills and hometown pride at the PVL On Tour this weekend, July 26 to 27, at the USJ-R Basak Campus Coliseum in Cebu City. /csl

