BE Grand Bohol and Bohol International Marathon announce third year partnership with contract signing for August 2025 event

PANGLAO, BOHOL, PHILIPPINES – BE Grand Bohol and the Bohol International Marathon Core Team officially solidified their continued partnership today with a contract signing ceremony held at the Bridge Cafe within the luxurious BE Grand Bohol resort.

BE Grand Bohol International Marathon has become a staple event in the region’s sports calendar, attracting local and international runners to experience Bohol’s scenic beauty while challenging their limits.

This marks the third consecutive year of collaboration for the highly anticipated marathon, which is set to take place on August 24, 2025, at 1:00 AM, starting from Be Grand Resort.

The event was attended by key representatives from both organizations. The Bohol International Marathon Core Team was led by Mr. Michael Yu, alongside Dr. Iris Gonzales, and Ms. Janine Tan. Representing BE Grand Bohol were President Grand Benedicto, Chief Operating Officer Nova Noval, and Director of Sales Bayette Alburo.

The program commenced with a solemn prayer, followed by insightful opening remarks from Ms. Nova Noval, COO of BE Grand Bohol. Ms. Noval lauded the Bohol International Marathon for several remarkable achievements, emphasizing:

A momentous third year of partnership: Highlighting the strong and enduring collaboration between Be Grand Bohol and the marathon organizers.

Setting the standard in marathon events in the VisMin area: Commending the marathon’s consistent excellence in organization, participant experience, and overall execution, establishing it as a benchmark for athletic events in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Bringing in an estimated 15,000 tourists: Acknowledging the significant positive economic impact of the event, which draws a substantial number of visitors to Bohol, boosting local tourism and businesses.

Following the opening remarks, the much-anticipated contract signing took place, officially sealing the agreement for the upcoming marathon. The ceremony concluded with a press conference, where representatives from both parties addressed media inquiries and shared further details about the 2025 BE Grand Bohol International Marathon.

The enduring partnership between BE Grand Bohol and the marathon organizers promises another successful and impactful event for 2025.